Which F1 team has the most 1-2 finishes in the sport's history?

Ferrari hold the record for the most 1-2 finishes in F1 with 85 "1-2" finishes in their 73 years of racing. The Italian squad has been part of the sport since its inception and has been a pillar of excellence on the grid.

Despite not having won a title in 14 years (their last championship came in 2008 when Ferrari won the constructors title), the team has remained competitive at the front of the field. Even in the 2022 F1 season, although the team made a lot of mistakes, there were definitely signs of improvement if you consider the season in its entirety.

Ferrari lead the charts with 85 "1-2" finishes in the sport and a chunk of them came during the years of Michael Schumacher's domination.

The German was at the forefront of a team that was not only efficient but ridiculously dominant in ways that could not be imagined at the time.

As a result, the Michael Schumacher-Rubens Barrichello partnership thrived during those 5 years as Ferrari dominated the sport.

The team tapered off somewhat after Michael Schumacher's retirement. Although they stayed competitive enough until 2008 when Felipe Massa almost won the Drivers' title, beyond that, the 1-2 finishes certainly dried up during the Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel years.

The latest "1-2" finish for Ferrari was supposed to be in Austria this season, but a late race power unit failure poured cold water on those hopes.

Earlier in the season in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz achieved Ferrari's latest "1-2" finish after Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez's retirement from the race.

Who comes second and third on the list of most "1-2" finishes in F1?

Surprisingly, despite only taking part in modern F1 for around 13 years, Mercedes finds itself in 2nd position with 59 "1-2" finishes. This is a clear indication of just how impressive Mercedes' domination was during the Turbo-era when the F1 team had the fastest car on the grid for eight consecutive years.

For Mercedes, the last 1-2 finish came in Brazil, where George Russell finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren finds itself in third with 48 "1-2" finishes in 57 seasons. McLaren's last "1-2" finish was surprisingly recent; it came in 2021 when Daniel Ricciardo ended the win drought for the Woking-based squad and finished ahead of Lando Norris.

