Sebastian Vettel feels more comfortable at Aston Martin

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel had an Aston Martin debut to forget in Bahrain. The former Ferrari driver was first given a grid penalty after the German was found guilty of yellow flag infringements during the qualifying session. Things went from bad to worse when Vettel hit Esteban Ocon's Alpine and was handed a 10-second penalty in the race.

However, Sebastian Vettel remains optimistic. The German now feels comfortable in his new team. Speaking at Thursday's press conference, Vettel said:

“Well the team is great, I think the spirit is great in the team and I feel really comfortable, so I’m enjoying the work and the efforts that are going in. We have a little bit of new bits (for the car) for this weekend. Hopefully they will make us a little bit faster."

Sebastian Vettel's troubled debut with Aston Martin in Bahrain hasn't dampened the enthusiasm of the German driver who underscored at Imola his team's great spirit and how he's feeling comfortable in his new environment. https://t.co/0ct8eaaqeP — F1i (@F1icom) April 16, 2021

Sebastian Vettel hopes for a clean race at Imola

Sebastian Vettel hasn't had a clean race in Formula 1 since his podium finish in Turkey last season. To have one is the prime goal for the four-time world champion coming into the Imola Grand Prix:

"The target is to have clean races and not to have anything interrupting that. So, I think that’s the expectation I set of myself and the level that I want to be at obviously doesn’t excuse things like this happening.”

When the German was asked about his unfortunate incident with Ocon, he said that he will need to learn from his mistakes and move forward. Mark Webber, Vettel's former teammate, said that Vettel is his own biggest critic.

Vettel had the following to say when asked about the incident with Ocon:

"I think the key is that I understand what happened, and I think I did, and you try to learn from it. I’m quite sure it wouldn’t happen again but going forwards there’s always things you can learn from your mistakes and what mistakes others are making."

Advertisement

An intense day but Sebastian is still smiling. 😁#SV5 debriefs Friday's running at the #ImolaGP. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3sd81wE0dS — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) April 16, 2021

Sebastian Vettel will be hoping for his first points finish for Aston Martin in the upcoming Imola Grand Prix. Lawrence Stroll and Otmar Szafnauer have high hopes from Aston Martin, and the German plays a central role in their ambitions. The Silverstone-based side will hope their marquee signing finds his feet sooner rather than later.

Also read: Imola Grand Prix Qualifying Preview and Prediction - 17th April, 2021