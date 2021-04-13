Sebastian Vettel must have had a "challenging" time at Ferrari: Mark Webber

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber spoke about Sebastian Vettel's time at Ferrari. Speaking to RaceFans.net, Webber said that the German's journey with the Scuderia was tense. He also urged Vettel to get his mojo back with Aston Martin.

“But I think it’s pretty clear – I’ve watched a bit of the Drive To Survive and you know that if that’s what’s coming out, the inside of Ferrari must have been quite challenging for him."

Sebastian Vettel is hard on himself: Webber

After a season to forget at Ferrari, Mark Webber believes Sebastian Vettel will be much happier at Aston Martin. The Australian also said that Vettel is his own worst critic. However, Webber hopes that the German is not too hard on himself. According to the Australian, this could snowball into something much worse for Vettel.

“He’s his toughest critic. He’s going to be really hard on himself. It’s easy for this stuff to snowball out of control. And that’s what his mission has got to be now is to make sure this doesn’t snowball out of control, that he can get back on the horse and have sort of some feeling with this car."

Webber claims that happiness at a race team is overrated. The Australian said that being happy from Monday to Friday does not make a difference if Vettel cannot deliver on the weekend. Webber also believes that the German needs a few good races to regain his confidence at the British team:

"I just think a lot of it’s down to Seb in terms of getting to these next few events and the stopwatch can just stop a lot of this rot and that’s what he’s just going to be craving for as soon as possible.”

Sebastian Vettel had a disastrous Aston Martin debut in Bahrain. The German started the race from last place after receiving a penalty for ignoring yellow flags during qualifying.

The race was no better for the four-time world champion. Vettel struggled for pace throughout the 56 laps of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The German capped off his horrendous performance by clashing with Esteban Ocon.

Advertisement

The German also received five penalty points on his super license during the weekend. Three for yellow flag infringements in qualifying, and two for causing a collision during the race.

What a way to start the season. 🤯@lance_stroll and #SV5 left nothing out there tonight. Great effort boys. 👊#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/gE3zbBhhQo — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 28, 2021

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber were teammates at Red Bull from 2009 to 2013. In the five seasons, Red Bull won four constructors' championships. Sebastian Vettel also won four consecutive drivers' championships.

Despite the team's overwhelming success, the duo had a shaky relationship. The team favored Vettel as their No.1 driver, which caused friction between the drivers. Their rivalry was exposed for the world to see during the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix. The infamous "Multi-21" incident saw Vettel ignore team orders to overtake Webber and eventually win the race.