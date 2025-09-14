Sebastian Vettel gives fresh verdict on Red Bull return in "exciting" F1 admission

Sebastian Vettel has given an update on a potential return to the Red Bull F1 team in a non-racing capacity. In line with this, he has discussed the prospect of working with young drivers and helping everyone with his wealth of experience.

Sebastian Vettel retired from Formula 1 after the end of the 2022 season with Aston Martin. However, his glory years came with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, when he won four consecutive drivers' championships.

The German still has strong ties with the team, and in June this year, it came to light that he was in touch with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko. Back then, Vettel revealed he was in contact with Marko over potentially replacing him on the team.

Sebastian Vettel recently appeared at an electric car event in Munich, where he was asked to talk about a return to F1. In line with this, he shed light on possibly returning to Red Bull and added the following:

"Of course, I'm still very close to the team and still know a lot of people. Whether anything will happen in the future remains to be seen. Working with young people and drivers and contributing my experience. I find the psychological component of the sport incredibly exciting." Via: GPFans.

Sebastian Vettel is one of the legends in the world of Formula 1. His stats as a racing driver stand at 53 Grand Prix wins, 122 podiums, and 57 pole positions alongside his four drivers' titles. He drove in the pinnacle of motorsport for over a decade from 2007 to 2022.

"There's always a spot available": Max Verstappen on Sebastian Vettel's Red Bull return

Max Verstappen - Source: Getty

While Sebastian Vettel has recently given an update on a potential return to Red Bull, back in June, the outfit's star driver and four-time world champion, Max Verstappen, also welcomed the idea.

Given how much Vettel has done in the world of Formula 1 and especially for Red Bull, Verstappen insisted that there will always be a spot open for him on the team. The latter said the following via an interaction with Sky Sports F1:

"It's more than normal that some who has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull… in a sense there's always a spot available. I think Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut, even when he left. I didn't know that they were talking but I'm sure there's always a space for Seb in any kind of form."

Sebastian Vettel drove for Red Bull for six years from 2009 to 2014. After this, he joined Ferrari from 2015 onwards and drove for them until 2020. He brought the curtain down on his F1 racing career with a two-year stint with Aston Martin (as mentioned earlier).

