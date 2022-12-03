Sebastian Vettel claims he doesn't regret his time at Ferrari despite having spent six championship-less seasons with the Italian team. The German joined the heritage team in 2015 but failed to secure even one title in his time there.

Dean™ @Seb5meister Unpopular opinion: Sebastian Vettel had a better season than Max

Got P12 with the 10th fastest car and with 100+ points lost cus of AM and

Has the best tyre management on the grid

Did less mistakes

Consistently puts the car in places where it shouldnt be

Sebastian Vettel's search for a fifth world championship title ended in disappointment as Ferrari failed to match the competency of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes. Much like the 2022 season, the Italian team looked promising in 2017 and 2018 but dropped off towards the end of the year.

Despite his otherwise disappointing time with the Maranello-based team, the German driver claims he has no regrets about his time at Ferrari and wouldn't change anything if he could. The four-time world champion acknowledged Hamilton and Mercedes' supremacy, claiming that the team deserved to win as they had the better package.

nikolay 🇧🇷 @ErtuncKozan_ Everyone is a Ferrari fan. Even if they say they're not, they are Ferrari fans.

Sebastian Vettel told the Beyond the Grid podcast:

"Ultimately, Lewis [Hamilton] and Mercedes as a package were too strong for us and we didn't beat them. But the more time passes, the more I'm [at] peace with it, if that makes sense. Just because, living through the moment, I know that we've done great things. I know that we've done things also that weren't great. And, in the end, like I said, there was somebody else out there that was just better at that time and deserved to win, so we came second a couple of times."

He concluded:

"But [I have] no regrets and [there were] lots of things that I learned. I wouldn't go back and change anything."

Sebastian Vettel was en route to being 'best of the rest' in Abu Dhabi if not for Aston Martin's strategy

Former German F1 driver Timo Glock feels that Sebastian Vettel might have been the 'best of the rest' at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP if not for Aston Martin's 'annoying' strategic call. The legendary four-time world champion retired from the sport on November 20th, finishing P10 in his final race.

Vettel fought Esteban Ocon throughout the race at the Yas Marina circuit, giving it one last push for P8. Alpine, however, put the Frenchman on a two-stop strategy to give him the edge over the German driver, who was left out on a one-stopper by Aston Martin.

Aston Martin's strange strategic call left the former Red Bull world champion a sitting duck against those on faster and fresher tires, leading to a frustrating radio call by the German legend. Glock reckons the four-time world champion might have achieved a lot more in his final race if not for Aston Martin's woeful strategy. He said:

“It was a bit unfortunate that he was left out for so long. At the beginning he had good pace, he kept trying to attack Esteban Ocon but he couldn’t get past him. The Alpine was too quick on the straights and that cost him a bit of the tyres. So to leave him out late while everyone else pits and gains that much track time on the fresh set of tyres was in the end annoying. He might even have been best of the rest.”

Sebastian Vettel's future outside the sport is still largely undisclosed. Knowing the German driver's push for social change, however, he will likely involve himself with some passion projects that affect the world for the better.

