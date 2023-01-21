Sebastian Vettel: "It would be a miracle if I was good at something else other than F1"

Sebastian Vettel hopes he can apply his championship-winning F1 mindset to other areas post-retirement. The four-time world champion retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after more than 15 years.

The former Red Bull driver believes he can find success in other domains if he applies his F1-like mindset to whatever he chooses to do.

However, he also believes that it would be a 'miracle' if he achieves a similar level of success in other domains as compared to his F1 success. The world champion cites his lack of experience in other areas as his main limiting factor but is hopeful of a successful post-F1 career.

Sebastian Vettel said on the Beyond the Grid podcast:

"You never know, but I think it would be a miracle if I was [as good at something else], because obviously I've done this my entire life. I haven't had much time to do much else. I have no degree! So I cannot expect [that of] myself, and I think it would be the wrong approach to say that, 'Yeah, I'm a champion, I'm going be a champion at everything else that I touch.'"

He continued:

"I think that's not a realistic approach for me. Whatever it is [that I do next], then I'm starting from scratch."

Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a team principal, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities it takes to become a team principal. The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, walking away with four world titles to his name.

Vettel won't feature on this year's grid, having said goodbye to Aston Martin and the sport at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP.

After winning four world titles with Red Bull, Christian Horner is quite familiar with the four-time world champion. He claimed that Vettel has all the qualities needed to become a team principal in the future, should he ever choose to do so.

Horner also stated that the former Red Bull driver is 'annoyingly good' at whatever he chooses to do and that he can apply his skills in the context of a team boss.

Christian Horner spoke about Sebastian Vettel to Formula 1.com, saying:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counselor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to."

He added:

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Despite Windsor's opinions on the German, Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the sport's greatest drivers. He has cemented his place in the Hall of Fame not only due to his four world titles but also his reputation off the track.

