"Sebastian Vettel was a juggernaut in the early days" - Mark Webber shares honest opinion of former Red Bull teammate years after feud

F1 driver-turned-pundit Mark Webber has commented on his former Red Bull teammate Sebastian Vettel, calling the German a 'juggernaut' in his early days in the sport. The two drivers shared several podiums for the Austrian team but were often at war with each other - most famously in 2013 with the 'Multi-21' controversy.

Webber believes Vettel might have pulled the plug on his career a tad bit too early, claiming the former Red Bull driver still has some good performances left in him. The four-time world champion left the sport at the end of the 2022 season, ending his long stint in the sport with Aston Martin. Mark Webber reflected on Sebastian Vettel's driving in the early days, calling him a 'juggernaut' and claiming that four world titles is not a matter to scoff at.

Webber spoke about his teammate on an episode of KTM Summer Grill, saying:

"I think [he retired] maybe a sneak early. I think he still drives very, very well. I told him, 'I think that you got this a bit early', so we've had a bit of a laugh about that. But I'm stoked he's in one piece, he's had a great career. He was a juggernaut obviously in the early days and, on his day he could still do some special stuff. [Being a] four-time world champion [is] not to be sneezed at and he'll be missed."

Red Bull boss recalls his time with Sebastian Vettel

Red Bull boss Christian Horner reminisced on Sebastian Vettel's time with the Austrian team, where the German won all four of his world championship titles. The former Red Bull driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, finishing his stint in the sport off in style by scoring one championship point.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, during the team representative's press conference, Horner reminisced about Sebastian Vettel's time at Red Bull, saying:

"He came to us as a young kid with a brace and a funny haircut. And he just grew in that time as a Red Bull Junior. He’s just got such an endearing personality. He’d turn up with chocolates for the receptionist and the secretaries and he just endeared himself to everybody, had the ability to mimic and impersonate so many different accents from cockney slang to Nigel Mansell, his Jean Todt was legendary. So, just a brilliant, brilliant character. And an even more brilliant driver."

The impact Vettel has had on the F1 world cannot be understated as the German has been a voice of reason within the sport for over a decade now. The four-time world champion will not only be known for his staggering raw speed but also for his voice for good in the world.

Poll : 0 votes