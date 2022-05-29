"Just gotta make sure we are sharp" - Sebastian Vettel looking forward to making 'the right calls' at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP

Sebastian Vettel was satisfied with his qualifying result for the 2022 Monaco GP. However, the Aston Martin driver believes he could have improved further had it not been for the red flag towards the end of the final session.

Describing his qualifying performance, the German said:

“Overall, we’re very happy. We got into Q3 and had a really good lap in Q2. In Q3, the first run was good so I think we are happy. To have the red flag at the end, I don’t want to say it was kind of expected, but obviously highly likely here.”

Qualifying in the top ten for the first time in the 2022 season, Sebastian Vettel was content with his performance. However, he felt he could have improved his pace on his final attempt in Q3 before having to abort his lap due to a red flag. The 34-year-old was one of the many drivers who had to abandon their last flying lap of the qualifying session after Red Bull's Sergio Perez slid into a barrier.

Sebastian Vettel believes the weather could play a major role in determining the team's outcome in the Monaco GP

The current weather forecast for the Monaco GP predicts that there will be a 60 percent chance of rain on race day. While the race is either expected to be damp or wet, Sebastian Vettel believes that he would be in a better position to capitalize on good results if the conditions remain dry. The German feels a wet race might make tire management tricky around the already challenging street circuit.

Explaining how the weather could impact their performance, the Aston Martin driver said:

“Well we don’t know, now you see the clouds coming in, so I don’t know if they will be gone tomorrow or there will be more of them. If it’s a normal dry race, it’s good to be in the position we are in, as we’re starting in the points and then we will see. I think with tires, it will be difficult to manage.We will see what type of race we will have in our hands tomorrow and have just got to make sure we are sharp. If it rains, [we have got] to make the right calls.”

Currently placed ninth on the grid, Sebastian Vettel will have to nail the opening lap of the race to secure points on Sunday. With minimal overtaking opportunities around a circuit like Monaco, wet conditions could become a huge factor in determining his overall result.

