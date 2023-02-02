Sebastian Vettel "pushed me" to be better racing driver,  asserts Aston Martin's Lance Stroll

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll claims Sebastian Vettel made him a better racing driver over the course of the two years that the two spent together at the Silverstone-based team.

Four-time world champion Vettel retired from the sport after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Stroll and Vettel were paired for the entirety of the German's time at Aston Martin from 2021 to the end of 2022. In his time there, the former Red Bull driver managed to clinch one podium - at the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.

However, the team failed to provide him with a competent car on most occasions and often found themselves outside the points. The German was brought into the team for his leadership qualities and was able to help the team grow over time.

Stroll finished below Sebastian Vettel in the driver's standings in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but said the German had a big impact on his development. Stroll told Motorsport.com.

"He's extremely experienced, and very talented. A four-time champion, so that says it all. It's really just been a lot of fun. I mean, he's been a competitor in the car, but I think he's really pushed me to understand different things, like how to approach the weekend, how to adapt my work ethic, and be a better racing driver.

"I definitely learned a lot from him in that regard, just watching how he does his things," he added.

Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities to become a team principal, claims Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has claimed Sebastian Vettel has all the qualities it takes to become a team principal. The German driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season, walking away with four world titles to his name.

After winning four world titles together at Red Bull, Horner is quite familiar with the German driver. He claimed that Vettel has all the qualities needed to become a team principal in the future, should he ever choose to do so.

Horner also stated that the former Red Bull driver is 'annoyingly good' at whatever he chooses to do and that he can apply his skills in the context of a team boss.

Speaking about Vettel to Formula 1.com, Horner said:

"He's a great people person. He understands the value of people and the contribution that they make to success. And I think he's turned into somewhat of a driver counselor in the last couple of years as well. So, it really depends on what he wishes to apply himself to."

He added:

"He's one of those guys that's annoyingly good at anything he chooses to do. So I'm sure if he chose that path he would be very good at it.”

Sebastian Vettel will go down as one of the sport's greatest drivers. He has cemented his place in the Hall of Fame not only due to his four world titles but also his reputation off the track.

