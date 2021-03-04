Sebastian Vettel: No personal satisfaction in beating Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel clarified that he derived no personal satisfaction if Aston Martin were to beat Ferrari this season. Aston Martin have launched their first Formula One challenger in 60 years. Both drivers were present at the event and were quite impressed with the first look of the green liveried car.

Aston Martin has quite openly targeted a top 3 finish as one of its goals this season. Sebastian Vettel, the team's new driver when questioned on targets for the 2021 season, replied:

"Our unofficial goal is third place and I think that means that we have to be ahead of Ferrari."

" But for me, there is no personal satisfaction in being ahead of Ferrari. The satisfaction lies in being satisfied with my own performance and the performance of the team," Vettel added.

Speaking about the car, Sebastian Vettel was impressed with the appearance of his new machinery as he remarked:

"I think the car looks fantastic. Unfortunately, the appearance does not get rewarded."

Vettel also went a step further by calling Aston Martin the most beautiful car to have launched so far.

Sebastian Vettel "curious" about experiencing the Mercedes power

This will be the first time in his career that Sebastian Vettel will be driving a Mercedes-powered car. So far he has driven a BMW engine on his debut and then a Ferrari and a Renault engine throughout his career.

Speaking about his first opportunity in a Mercedes engine, Vettel said:

"I'm curious, this is new territory for me too. Of course, I've already been to a few meetings, including with Mercedes, to understand how the engine works.

"I think the guys are extremely advanced and the success in recent years proves it. I'm looking forward to driving with it and I think we can rely on them [Mercedes] in that aspect and concentrate on our areas/car."

With Vettel in a new environment and Aston Martin coming off a competitive season last year, it would be interesting to see how the season pans out for both the driver and the team.