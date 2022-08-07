"He has a choice and all the options" - Here's why Sebastian Vettel and Formula E will be a 'perfect' match according to former F1 driver

Sebastian Vettel has the choice and all the options to go to another discipline of motorsport like Formula E after retiring from F1 at the end of the 2022 season, according to Mark Webber.

Webber began his F1 career with Minardi in 2002 before going on to drive for Jaguar and Williams. He then joined Red Bull for seven seasons and was part of the all-conquering team between 2010 and 2013 alongside Sebastian Vettel.

Sebastian Vettel shocked everyone days before the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP by announcing his decision to call time on his career in the sport. In his statement, the four-time world champion reiterated his desire to spend more time with his family after having spent 15 years behind the wheel.

Webber feels his former teammate has the chops to go and drive in Formula E, the all-electric series that has kicked up a storm in recent years.

Speaking in an interview with Speedweek.com, the Australian said:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he started something else in motorsport. Formula E would be perfect for him! No, kidding. Sebastian will spend a lot of time with the family as advertised, that’s very understandable. He’ll see what it’s like not to be caught in the treadmill anymore and to be able to do something else. He’ll have time to think. And he’s an incredibly successful guy, very wealthy. He has a choice and all the options.”

Vettel has been vocal about a more sustainable approach to racing and could find himself right at home in a series that does not use fossil fuels.

Sebastian Vettel's retirement did not shock former teammate Mark Webber

Mark Webber has admitted that he wasn't surprised by Sebastian Vettel's decision to retire from F1 at the end of 2022.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Speedweek, the 45-year-old said he felt that the timing was right for Vettel and that he would not regret the decision. Webber said:

“I was not at all surprised by Sebastian’s decision, even though he announced it in the middle of the season. It was obvious. It was the right time for him, the timing was right. He will not regret the move.”

When asked if he felt Vettel made a mistake by joining Aston Martin after leaving Ferrari at the end of 2020, Webber said:

“Maybe. I’m not a gambler, I can’t say. When he signed with Aston Martin, I don’t think he was ready to quit. After all, he was only 32 at the time.”

The four-time world champion has nine races to go, starting with the 2022 F1 Belgian GP, before he can decide on what his next career move will be.

