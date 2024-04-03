Four-time F1 World Champion Sebastian Vettel recently revealed that he was still in touch with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff amid rumors of the German's potential return to the sport.

Former Red Bull and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel shocked the world when he announced his departure from the sport at the end of the 2022 season. Only 35 at the time of his retirement, the German decided to hang his helmet and call it a day after spending the final two seasons of his career driving for Aston Martin.

However, Sebastian Vettel's recent comments about his relationship with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have sparked speculations within the F1 community. With seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton set to depart from Mercedes to join Ferrari at the end of the 2024 campaign, multiple names have been linked to the German outfit as a potential replacement for Hamilton.

Adding to the speculations, Vettel, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, revealed that he was in touch with the Mercedes team principal while also discussing the soon-to-be vacant spot in the team's driver line-up. He said:

"I've had conversations with him (Wolff), not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well."

While he didn't explicitly discuss the possibility of joining Mercedes, Vettel acknowledged the value of the team's vacant seat. Hinting at a potential interest in returning to competitive racing, the 36-year-old added:

"I am staying in touch. I don't know. It has to be a couple more phone calls and conversations, I guess, to really find out a little bit more. But for sure it's one of the best seats on the grid."

Sebastian Vettel addresses the probability of his return to Formula 1

Reflecting on his departure from Formula 1, Vettel expressed mixed feelings about life outside the cockpit. He said (via Sky Sports):

"I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands."

While acknowledging that there are certain aspects of F1 that he doesn't miss, Sebastian Vettel added:

"(There are) things I don't miss, so that hasn't changed. Obviously, life is very different if you're not involved and I do enjoy that still. You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn't."

Vettel last competed in the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit. He secured a 10th-place finish in his final F1 outing.