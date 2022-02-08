Sebastian Vettel reveals hilarious Michael Schumacher story after Race of Champions finale

Sebastian Vettel shared a hilarious Michael Schumacher anecdote at the end of the annual Race of Champions. The event was held in Sweden and saw Vettel team up with Mick Schumacher.

2022's RoC was the first to be held on snow and ice, posing a significant challenge to even the best of the best drivers. Vettel starred alongside Mick Schumacher, with the duo representing Team Germany in the Nation's Cup.

The German did not find much success with young Schumacher in the Nation's Cup. But he featured in a head-to-head battle with the 9-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb for the champion of champions title.

Unfortunately, Vettel lost out to Loeb, who managed to win his fourth Race of Champions at the age of 47.

Upon his loss, the German was asked if he was impressed by how Loeb was winning titles even when nearing 50. Vettel responded with a funny Michael Schumacher anecdote, saying:

“In many ways, not with his age. Everybody gets older on the way. I remember when I was a bit younger still and a bit cocky, I said to Michael [Schumacher] when he turned 40 ‘now you start to be old’. I said when you’re 40, it starts to be downhill. And he said, ‘yeah, it’s true, but downhill is faster’!"

He further said:

"We can see that Michael Schumacher is right in some ways, and age in a way doesn’t matter. So it’s good to see that Seb [Loeb] still enjoys what he does, whether it’s racing here with us or racing in the Dakar, racing in rally championships still, so I think it’s impressive in many ways.”

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher dominated in the RoC

The duo share 11 world titles between each other and have taken this vast experience to the RoC on multiple occasions in the past. The German pair won the RoC Nation's Cup title for their country six times, from 2007-2012.

In the 2022 edition, however, Sebastian Vettel teamed up with Schumacher Jr, who made his F1 debut in 2021. The four-time world champion acts as a sort of mentor to Mick, in a similar fashion to what his father did for Vettel. Their relationship has been praised by multiple fans around the world for being "wholesome."

However, the former Red Bull driver claims he is more of a friend to Mick than a mentor.

He explained:

"I am more a friend than someone who feels responsibility. You are always there for friends. That's why I have zero competitive thoughts towards him and I am happy to pass on my experience."

With Michael Schumacher's son Mick all set to carry on his father's legacy in the sport, all eyes will be on the young driver in 2022. Many people are hoping he can rise to the top of the podium shortly.

