Sebastian Vettel’s Net Worth: How much did the former Red Bull champion earn in his career?

Sebastian Vettel is one of the most successful and popular drivers in the history of F1. The German has raced in single-seater motorsport for 15 long years. He recently retired from F1 at the end of 2022. In his long career, he earned a fair share for himself and his family.

As of 2023, Sebastian Vettel's net worth is said to be around $140 million. Of course, this does not reflect how much the driver earned throughout his career, since he has also spent some of it and given several millions to charity and other causes.

In the latter stages of his F1 career, he was with the Aston Martin team, where he earned around $15 million per year, excluding bonuses and sponsorships. His annual salary was even higher when he was with Ferrari. According to Forbes, his annual salary at the Italian team was around $36.3 million in 2020. Back in 2017, he was also ranked 18th by Forbes in their list of the highest-paid athletes.

It was quite surprising to learn that when Sebastian Vettel was dominating the sport with Red Bull, he was not earning the most. Rather, it was when he was gradually declining during his time at Ferrari when he earned the most during his entire career.

As of now, Sebastian Vettel is not participating in any kind of official motorsport. He will be seen in the F1 sphere again at the Formula Nurburgring event hosted by Red Bull Racing. He has also been offered a job as a 'Sustainability Manager' by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. The German driver has not yet officially commented on the offer.

Red Bull draws parallels between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen

Only Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen have won the world championship with Red Bull. Since team principal Christian Horner has managed both drivers, he is well aware of their traits, specialties, and personalities.

In a recent episode of the Extraordinary Tales with Seb Coe podcast, Horner stated that while every driver has a different style of racing and managing their race, every great driver has that extra capacity to push further. He stated how Vettel had that trait back when he was winning championships, and he has experienced the same with Verstappen. He said:

"There [are] so many great talents that you see come through, but they’re all different. They all have their own personalities, their own traits, but with the good guys, there is that same steely, ruthless determination that they all share, that I see in Max [and] I saw in Sebastian obviously beforehand. It’s that last little bit, they’re prepared to go that little bit further.”

Max Verstappen recently surpassed Sebastian Vettel's record of most wins with Red Bull (38) after winning the 2023 F1 Monaco GP.

