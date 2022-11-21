Martin Brundle feels that Sebastian Vettel's retirement is final and he will not be making a return like other drivers have in the past. Brundle stated that he feels that his retirement has a 'finality' to it, and it shows no signs of any return.

However, he said that Kimi Raikkonen and Fernando Alonso's retirements carried the same feelings. Raikkonen walked away from the sport after 2009 but returned with Lotus in 2012. Alonso retired after 2017 before returning with Alpine in 2021.

Martin Brundle said:

"It has been a wonderful send off for him. It has a finality to it. There is nothing that suggests this is a temporary farewell but I’m sure others felt like that as well - Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, who came back."

After announcing his retirement back in July, Sebastian Vettel raced his final lap at the Yas Marina circuit during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. As many tears were shed, the farewell was equally grand for the German.

During his time in F1, he mounted some of the most remarkable achievements. Many drivers, including Lewis Hamilton, feel that this is not a permanent goodbye from the four-time World Champion and that he will soon return to the sport.

Brundle feels Sebastian Vettel is 'moving on' from Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel focused on life off the track as he talked about his retirement from F1. Brundle is confident about Vettel not making a return, feeling that if he does so, he has stated that he will have failed in the life he talked about being off the track.

Martin Brundle said:

"This feels like he is moving on and I think he said in an interview that if he is stilling pining for F1 a couple of years from now he will have failed with the other things he wants to achieve in life."

While everyone wishes Sebastian Vettel a happy retirement, he isn't the only face that will not be seen on the grid in the upcoming season. Daniel Ricciardo, Mick Schumacher, and Nicholas Latifi don't have a seat for next year as well. While Ricciardo is returning to Red Bull as a reserve driver, it is not certain if he will have a chance to drive in a race.

