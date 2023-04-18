Sebastian Vettel's teammates: Where are they now?

Without a doubt, Sebastian Vettel is considered one of the most successful drivers in F1 history.

Vettel won four world championships with Red Bull and had countless teammates throughout his long career. He has driven alongside every kind of driver. He has been competitive against equally matched teammates but has also been helpful to rookies.

Sebastian Vettel entered the sport in 2007 with Toro Rosso and drove alongside Sebastien Bourdais. The French driver left Toro Rosso in 2009 to venture into the IndyCar Series, where he drove from 2011 to 2021. Currently, he's with the Cadillac Racing team and will compete in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In 2009, Vettel switched teams ,as he was promoted to Red Bull, where he drove alongside Mark Webber. The Australian remained a second driver, as Vettel improved and started winning championships. Eventually, Webber left the team and F1 in 2013 to race in the WEC with Porsche. Currently, he's retired from professional racing and mentors young Australian Oscar Piastri. He also represents his commercial interests.

Webber was replaced by fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo. He drove alongside Sebastian Vettel in 2014, before the German left Red Bull to join Ferrari. Ricciardo went on to stay with Red Bull till 2018 before shifting to Renault and McLaren. Currently, he's not on the F1 grid and works for Red Bull as a reserve driver.

In Ferrari, Vettel raced alongside Kimi Raikkonen from 2015 to 2018. Raikkonen left Ferrari to join Alfa Romeo, where he raced till 2021 before retiring from F1. He has occasionally raced in NASCAR with the Trackhouse racing team but mostly spends his time with his family.

After Raikkonen left Ferrari, the Finn was replaced by young Charles Leclerc, who joined in 2019 and raced alongside Vettel till 2020. Leclerc is still racing for Ferrari and has become one of the most talented drivers on the grid.

Vettel didn't win the championship with Ferrari, so he left the team to join Aston Martin, where he drove alongside Lance Stroll. The Canadian's father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team. Lance is still racing for Aston Martin, alongside Fernando Alonso.

Sebastian Vettel does not regret retiring even after seeing Aston Martin excelling in 2023

Sebastian Vettel does not regret retiring from F1 even though Aston Martin are doing exceptionally well in 2023. In fact, he's happy to see veteran driver Fernando Alonso bagging podiums once again. He said:

"I don't regret retiring. Of course it would be easier if the car wasn't quite as good now, but the joy really outweighs that. Also for him (Fernando Alonso). He also had a few years when he didn't have a good car, so maybe he'll experience a second spring."

Vettel retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season.

Poll : 0 votes