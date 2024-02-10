Sebastian Vettel sends shockwaves among fans with his latest social media post hinting at a potential F1 return

Sebastian Vettel has teased fans on social media with a post hinting towards his possible return to racing in F1.

Post his retirement, Vettel has been active on social media, posting pictures and clips from his early racing career in chronological order. His initial posts included his time in karting, and then he slowly progressed to the highlight of his career - F1.

Continuing with the trend, Sebastian Vettel recently posted another clip on social media from an interview from back when he was racing with Red Bull. In the video, he talks about the new season and how he has been practicing in the simulator. That was followed by a text saying, "There is still a race to win."

Since Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari in 2025 was announced, fans have been excited about Sebastian Vettel's possible return to racing. He retired at the end of the 2022 season but it has always been speculated that he might return in the future.

There has been no official statement mentioning Vettel's return to the grid so far. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he has been in contact with the German.

Mercedes team principal reveals he talks to Sebastian Vettel regularly

Lewis Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes in 2025 has been a hot topic in F1 recently. As mentioned, Sebastian Vettel has emerged as a strong candidate, at least amongst the fans.

Talking about the same, Toto Wolff revealed that he remains in constant communication with Vettel, but it is not regarding a return to racing. He said (as per F1 reporter Tobi Gruner):

"I think he made the decision to not race anymore. We are talking on a regular basis. We've also talked yesterday, but it wasn't about driving for us in the future."

The possibility of Sebastian Vettel driving for the team is rather low. The Brackley-based team has a reputation for hiring younger talented drivers and pairing them with an experienced teammate. George Russell was a similar signing in 2022 alongside Lewis Hamilton.

The two will continue to drive for another season before Hamilton moves to Ferrari. Around the same time, a replacement is expected to be announced. Junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who will be debuting in Formula 2 this season, is a competitive driver but it is hard to say if the team will choose him to drive so early in his career.