Sebastian Vettel is set to return in the F1 paddock at his favorite circuit this year

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel, who retired last year, has announced that he will be returning to one of his favorite tracks this season.

The four-time World Champion is back behind the wheel of an RB7 and is a headline attraction at the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event being held at the famous German circuit on Saturday.

At Nurburgring, he announced that he would be in the paddock for the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix on September 24.

Sebastian Vettel has a special connection with Suzuka. It was the circuit where he clinched his second F1 title in 2011.

Last year, after announcing his retirement, Vettel stated that if given the chance to race in Suzuka again, he would "seriously consider" a one-off comeback to Formula 1.

Last year, fans welcomed Vettel with heartwarming messages, knowing it was his last time racing at his favorite track. This year, Vettel returns as a guest at the same track.

Sebastian Vettel has won all four of his Suzuka races with Red Bull, the first in 2009. He is also the most recent polesitter at the Japanese Grand Prix, which he won in 2019 while racing for Ferrari.

Sebastian Vettel reunited with his title-winning car at Nurburgring

It's the first time in over a decade that Sebastian Vettel has been reunited with his 2011 title-winning Red Bull, the chassis nicknamed 'Kinky Kylie'. It is the car with which he won his second World Championship, winning 11 races on his journey to an essential title success.

Vettel's return to the Nurburgring marks the first time a Formula One car has completed the whole circuit layout in almost a decade.

Along with Vettel, current AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda is also participating in the event, along with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, who replaced an injured Daniel Ricciardo.

As part of his 'Race Without Trace' campaign, Vettel will drive his Re Bull on totally sustainable fuel, as he did in July with demonstration laps in Nigel Mansell's title-winning Williams FW14B at Goodwood.