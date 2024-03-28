Sebastian Vettel shares his reaction to the shocking news of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

Former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel claimed he was skeptical of the news of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari at the beginning of the 2025 season.

The seven-time world champion shocked the world of motorsport after he announced his departure from the Mercedes F1 team after 12 years with them, which included six driver's championships. Hamilton will replace Carlos Sainz at the Scuderia with the German team still searching for the Brit's replacement.

Speaking with Sport.de, Sebastian Vettel mentioned that he thought the news was fake and was waiting for the involved parties to quash the reports. He said:

"I thought that somehow another report would come from 'I don't know where', but then it was confirmed. I then wrote to him straight away and congratulated him. Of course, like many others, I was surprised because of the connection he had with Mercedes over the years."

But he also understands Lewis Hamilton's “urge or the will to maybe try something different." The German further added that he was confident that the seven-time champion "will be able to cope with" the change in team personnel.

Former Haas team principal gives his take on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Former Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner stated that he believes that Lewis Hamilton took the right call by leaving Mercedes for Ferrari given the current form of the two teams.

Speaking to Sky Sports at the Miami GP event, Steiner spoke about the move and the challenge it would present to the Brit. He said:

"It looks like he is making the right decision. He did it when he left McLaren to go to Mercedes, so maybe he got this one right as well. But I think for him it's more about the new challenge."

He added:

"He has been at the team for 11 years, won six championships, good relationships there. I think it's just the last step of his career he wants a new challenge. And obviously, your last challenge being Ferrari, it's a nice thing to have the opportunity to do."

Guenther Steiner also claimed that with the 2026 engine regulations, it "could be possible that he gets his eighth championship" with Ferrari with a "little bit of luck."

It would be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton gets an opportunity to fight for his eighth world championship and overcome the challenge of Charles Leclerc alongside him in the team.