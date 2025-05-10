Sebastian Vettel suggests a former F1 driver's name for Cadillac in 2026

Former four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has suggested that he would love to see former Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher make a return to the sport with Cadillac in the 2026 season. The former Ferrari driver retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season after ending his two-year stint with Aston Martin F1.

Since then, he has made rare appearances in the paddock and has largely stayed away from F1 to pursue his personal goals related to promoting diversity and sustainability in the world of motorsport.

However, he does give his opinions on things related to F1 frequently. While speaking with RTL, Sebastian Vettel expressed his desire to see his fellow countryman Mick Schumacher back in the sport after he was dropped by Haas F1 after just two years in 2022. He said:

"I wish him [Mick Schumacher] that [back to F1], we are of course in contact, and I also noticed how it ended for him in F1. I keep my fingers crossed that he gets the chance again, because I believe that he can absolutely keep up with the others. The chance that he had was very difficult for him to implement.

"He didn't feel comfortable with it, and I think he is now at a completely different stage and much more mature, and I think he's doing his job very well at Alpine in the World Endurance Championship, and it'd be nice if he gets a second chance with Cadillac."

Mick Schumacher had a disappointing two years in F1 as he could only score points on two occasions with the American team, but could have another chance with Cadillac next year.

Sebastian Vettel hints at his plans in racing

Former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel stated that he was in close contact with the Austrian team's advisor Helmut Marko amidst reports of him succeeding the latter in the role.

Speaking with ORF, the German revealed that he was aware of the talks of him taking over Marko's role and said:

"I still get along very well with Helmut, and we are also in talks. In terms of the subject (being Marko's successor), not so intensive and not so deep yet, but that is perhaps something that could play a role. It remains to be seen in what form. Helmut has said a few times that he's going to quit, but he's still there."

Vettel has been one of the prominent figures in F1 over the last two decades, owing to his success on the track and his leadership off the track. Before the 2025 season, the former four-time F1 world champion served as the Director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association before being replaced by Carlos Sainz.

