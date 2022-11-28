Sebastian Vettel 'to come back in a year or two', feels former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher feels Sebastian Vettel will make a comeback in the sport in a year or so. In his latest column on Sky Germany, Schumacher cited the examples of Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg as drivers who have taken some time off and eventually returned to the sport.

Alonso left the sport at the end of the 2018 F1 season only to return last season. The Spaniard has proven himself to be one of the best drivers on the F1 grid in the last two years and will be driving for Aston Martin next season.

"I'm happy…they can disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don't care. I would do it again."



Sebastian Vettel, on receiving a reprimand at the Hungarian #F1 Grand Prix, having worn a rainbow t-shirt saying 'Same Love':"I'm happy…they can disqualify me. They can do whatever they want to me, I don't care. I would do it again."

Nico Hulkenberg, on the other hand, left the sport at the end of the 2019 F1 season and will be making a return to the sport after a 3-year absence next season. Mentioning the possibility of Vettel making a return, Ralf Schumacher wrote:

"A comeback by Sebastian in Formula 1 cannot be ruled out. You can see that now again with Nico Hulkenberg and also with Fernando Alonso, who is always keen to come back or to continue. In Formula 1, there are many factors that lead to being fast. One of them is experience. New drivers take a long time to get to the level of a Sebastian Vettel."

"This is Sebastian Vettel, for one last time. It's going to be hard to leave"

He added:

"Sebastian, with his vast experience, already has the chance to come back in a year or two and race at the front. Whether he'll actually do that then, I don't know. Maybe after a year or two with his family he'll have the strength to make a comeback."

F1 will miss Sebastian Vettel: Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher further talked about how F1 will miss Sebastian Vettel as a person and a driver that achieved great things within the sport. He stated:

"Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion who has achieved great things. Formula 1 will miss Sebastian Vettel as a person. Unfortunately, things didn't go quite so well for him with Aston Martin. I would have wished differently for him."

He added:

"What else do I associate with Sebastian Vettel? In addition to sport, Sebastian had environmental protection high on his agenda. He took a very critical approach to this. Environmental protection is important, that's for sure, but he was sometimes very tough on a lot of issues that weren't always so easy in Formula 1."

Whether Vettel could make a return to the sport is anyone's guess. The question is not only pertinent to the German's hunger but also depends on which team will approach him and what would be his goal if he does come back. Only time will tell if Vettel does make a comeback and follows in the footsteps of his idol Michael Schumacher.

