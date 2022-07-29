Sebastian Vettel will continue to 'inspire the next generation' even after hanging his boots at the end of 2022 F1 season, says Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is certain Sebastian Vettel will continue to inspire the next generation of drivers with his example after retiring from the sport. Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP in a media session, the Briton felt the German leaves a legacy that will continue to inspire young drivers in the sport.

Hamilton was asked by Sportskeeda if he would fathom the younger generation of drivers being inspired to continue the German champion’s legacy. The seven-time world champion responded, saying:

“I really hope that. Ultimately in general, we often stand on the shoulders of greats of the past whether it is in this sport or in other sports. I definitely think, I really hope he inspires the next generation, whether it’s this generation or the younger generation that will be coming through - to be more confident and utilise this platform and realise it is not just about them and their car. It’s about something far, far bigger than being here. I really hope to see more people like him but I can’t guarantee that because he’s around.”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. Seb, it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an ever greater honour to call you my friend. Leaving this sport better than you found it is always the goal. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man. https://t.co/eHVmOpov2m

Lewis Hamilton was moved by the German champion’s retirement and put out a heartfelt post on social media honoring the four-time world champion. Sebastian Vettel has evolved in the sport in many ways, including taking up activism and supporting the Briton for social causes. The seven-time world champion feels the younger generation of drivers will continue to be inspired by his achievements and contributions to the sport. He also hopes that young drivers evolve to understand the world beyond F1 and use the platform to be vocal about meaningful change.

Lewis Hamilton believes Sebastian Vettel will succeed at his endeavors off-track

Speaking to Sportskeeda about allying with Sebastian Vettel in the future to support social causes after his own retirement, the Briton revealed he had not had the time to speak with the German about plans after F1. Regardless, Hamilton feels the four-time world champion will succeed with his future endeavors.

Answering Sportskeeda’s question in the team media session, the Briton replied:

“I think I will always continue on (work on promoting social causes/issues), and Seb will continue on too. I don’t know what his plans are yet. I’ve not sat down and talked to him about what his plans are beyond (F1). But I do know that whatever he does, he is going to do he is going to be great at if he applies himself the way he does here and with the bravery and the sheer determination he has had.”

The two drivers have been known to be vocal about social causes in the last two years and have grown to become allies and friends off-track. Their feisty on-track rivalry never affected their mutual respect and evolved into a respectable bond admired by many compatriots.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far