Serena Williams reacts to death of close friend Lewis Hamilton's pet dog Roscoe

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:25 GMT
Roscoe, Serena Williams, and Lewis Hamilton
Roscoe, Serena Williams, and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton recently suffered the loss of his beloved bulldog, Roscoe, on September 28. Since then, the sporting sphere has sent condolences Lewis' way, including tennis sensation Serena Williams.

Williams is a former tennis player. She is one of the most revered tennis players of all time, having won Wimbledon seven times and six times in the doubles segment. Apart from this, she has a horde of Open titles amassed to her name, and retired from competing full-time three years ago.

Moreover, the tennis player has also had cordial relations with Lewis Hamilton, as the two have had multiple tales of talking about each other.

But the Briton recently faced the demise of his longtime companion, Roscoe, ahead of the Singapore GP. Subsequently, paying homage to his pet, the seven-time champion posted a tribute video on his social media.

Serena Williams then commented on the video and wrote:

"Love you. 💔💔💔💔"
Serena Williams&#039; comment on Lewis Hamilton&#039;s tribute post for Roscoe | Source: Instagram
Serena Williams' comment on Lewis Hamilton's tribute post for Roscoe

On the other hand, despite grieving, Lewis Hamilton will be back in the F1 sphere as he will race at the Singapore GP held at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton reveals how Ferrari can catch up to its rivals ahead of the final leg of the 2025 season

Ferrari&#039;s Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton after the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan

Lewis Hamilton is a four-time race winner at the Marina Bay Circuit. However, a race win seems to be a distant target for the Briton as he is yet to score a podium with Ferrari in the Grand Prix format.

The Scuderia sits second in the constructors' standings, but does not have a win under its belt in the 2025 season, unlike the rest of the top four constructors in the championship table. So, sharing his thoughts on how the Italian giant could overturn its form, the Brit said (via RN365):

"I don't personally feel like these last races really have much bearing on next year. Of course, the goal is to see progress and continue to work, but the more I experience with the team, the more I grow with the team; that experience always will pay dividends. Moving forward, the things that we're learning, whatever lessons that we're faced with, it will definitely help in the future.
"I don't think there is any track we will be able to beat the McLarens, or maybe the Red Bull, they're just ahead. They're ahead at every track, so I don't anticipate anything changing, but if we managed to maximise the performance of the car, which is ultimately making the car lower, then maybe we can get a bit closer."

Hamilton sits sixth in the drivers' standings, having amassed 121 points in the 17 race weekends held so far.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
