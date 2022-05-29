Sergio Perez blames 'people not respecting the deltas' as the reason behind his Q3 crash at 2022 F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Sergio Perez has blamed other drivers for not respecting the tire temperature deltas of other drivers and slowing them down in qualifying for his crash in qualifying. The Mexican believes he lost grip due to his tires getting cold in traffic in the final session of qualifying.

Speaking after the qualifying session, he lamented his luck, saying:

“Yeah, definitely. It’s frustrating to end in that style, you know, it was just a mess that Q3 lap with people not respecting the deltas and I just ended up too cold. You know, everyone was backing out in the final sector. So tyres were too cold, I already lost it nearly into Turn 1. And I thought that I was going to pick up some temperature through the lap, but it was just not there. You know, and I tried too much in that lap.”

The Red Bull driver felt the Q3 session was a mess due to traffic and drivers did not respect each other’s tire temperature issues. Losing his tire temperatures on his final attempt at qualifying, Sergio Perez lost grip and in the Mirabeau section of the circuit and spun into the barriers before the Monaco tunnel.

Sergio Perez feels sorry for Carlos Sainz after the qualifying crash

Saved by his lap time from his first attempt in Q3, the Mexican will start third on the grid alongside his teammate Max Verstappen. However, the crash compromised the Dutchman’s flying lap on his final attempt of the session.

Although incidents such as these are expected on a circuit like Monaco, it compromised the qualifying positions of many drivers. As Sergio Perez spun into the barriers, Carlos Sainz, who was on a his final lap of the session, spun into him as well. Perez felt sorry for the Spaniard who had damage on his car.

Explaining his final lap and the incident, Sergio Perez said:

“Turn 8 has been a difficult one for me throughout the qualifying section. So, I was trying to anticipate and get quite early on throttle, but as soon as I touched the throttle, I could feel the rear tyre wasn’t gripping in. I was playing with [the throttle] a bit until I lost it. Then I was actually surprised that Carlos hit me at the time and it’s a shame what happened, and I feel sorry for Carlos and for the rest of the guys. But you know, this is Monaco. It looked bad, certainly looked bad from the rear, and then what made it worse was the hit we got from Carlos, so we have quite a bit of damage. But we will see – it should be okay for tomorrow.”

Although the Mexican is behind Verstappen in the driver’s championship, his P2 grid start could compromise the Dutchman’s race, unless there is more chaos in the race. Both the Red Bull and Ferrari driver had parts changed in Parc Ferme prior to the race, with the Mexican having the maximum number of parts changed on his car.

