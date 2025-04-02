Sergio Perez breaks silence on Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull promotion

Ex-Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has wished Yuki Tsunoda well ahead of the latter's debut for the Milton Keynes squad in Japan. The Mexican driver argued that Tsunoda had the right mentality, talent, and speed to survive in Red Bull Racing.

Tsunoda, who has been racing for VCARB for the last four years, finally got promoted to Red Bull this year. He will replace Liam Lawson from the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix scheduled for April 6.

Interestingly, Yuki will practically be taking Perez's seat. The Mexican driver was sacked by the Bulls after the conclusion of the 2024 season, with Lawson announced as a replacement. However, the latter's stint lasted just two races in 2025 after he failed to score any points.

Meanwhile, ahead of Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull debut, Sergio Perez has sent his best wishes to the Japanese driver. He stated that Tsunoda has the right mentality to survive in the team.

Talking to F1.com, he said:

"Yuki has the talent, has the speed, and, more than that, you need the mentality to cope with it. I think he has the right mentality and the right attitude to cope with it. I hope they will succeed."

Perez also wished the Milton Keynes-based team to succeed and bounce back after a disappointing start to the season.

Perez, who secured P2 in the championship race in 2023, saw a steep fall in his performance last year. He had a gap of 285 points to his championship winner, Max Verstappen, in the title race, with Red Bull finishing third in the Constructors' race.

Regardless, the Mexican driver hasn't given up on his dreams of a comeback in F1. Despite taking a sabbatical this year, Perez claimed that he was in contact with a few teams and would come to a decision soon.

Sergio Perez opens the door to an F1 return

Sergio Perez at F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

While Red Bull might have parted ways with Sergio Perez, the latter's F1 dream is still alive. He is taking a sabbatical this year but is apparently sorting out his options for the next season.

In his latest interview with F1.com, Perez confirmed that he was in touch with a few teams.

"There are a few very interesting projects out there. I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. Right now, the season has started so a few things will open up in the coming months. We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision."

Recently, Cadillac's board of directors and former F1 champion Mario Andretti referred to Perez as a potential option for his team as they gear up to make their debut as the 11th team on the grid in 2026.

