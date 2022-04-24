"It was really intense" - Red Bull's Sergio Perez claims 'not making mistakes' vital in securing P2 at the 2022 F1 Imola GP

Sergio Perez stressed the importance of not making errors after helping Red Bull claim their first one-two finish of the season at the 2022 F1 Imola GP.

The Mexican backed up Max Verstappen's second win of the season with his second consecutive P2 finish to take home maximum points for Red Bull.

'Checo' Perez had to battle Ferrari's Charles Leclerc throughout the race. He was, however, largely aided when the championship leader spun out while attacking during the latter stages of the race. That error cost Leclerc what seemed like a sure-fire P3 behind the two Red Bulls.

After the race, Perez recounted his duel with Leclerc during an interview with Marc Gene. The Mexican said:

“It was really intense. I was fighting him pretty much halfway through the race. We were fighting but it was all under control. They started chasing us with the stop and then, it was again, you know, a fight, trying to warm up the tires. I think the most important thing of today was not making mistakes because with these conditions, it was so tricky out there. [The fact] that we had a one-two under these conditions, I think is a great result for the team. We’ve been so unlucky. The start has been so difficult for us. So, I am very pleased to see everyone in my team is smiling today.”

The result sees Sergio Perez jump to P3 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 54 points to his name. Meanwhile, his teammate Max Verstappen is in P2 with 59 points.

"That's the target" - Sergio Perez keen to contest for wins with Red Bull as 2022 F1 season progresses

Sergio Perez also admitted to being close to challenging for wins himself but feels Red Bull needs to improve in certain areas before it happens.

During the aforementioned interview with Marc Gene after the 2022 F1 Imola GP, Perez said:

“Definitely. That’s the target, you know. But today, it’s a great day for the team and we just have to keep working. I think there’s still few bits we have to make better to get closer to the win but I am very happy that Max [Verstappen] got it today.”

Checo already has one pole position this season and is known to have good pace in the Red Bull RB18. With 19 possible races still to go, the 32-year-old has plenty of time to add to his tally of two career race wins in F1.

Edited by Anurag C