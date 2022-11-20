Sergio Perez claims to 'regret' his post-race comments after 2022 F1 Brazilian GP

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez seems to be regretting his comments on Max Verstappen, which he made after the Brazilian GP when Verstappen didn't let him pass.

Perez stated that the entire event is now in the past for the team and they are moving ahead. He said that Formula 1 is a very emotional sport and whatever he said was in the heat of the moment and regrets it now. Motorsport quoted him as saying:

"I obviously regret a lot of things I said after the race because I am back with Max in the relationship we used to have, and we are both on the team and everyone is ready to move forwards."

During the final moments of the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen was asked to give his place to Sergio Perez (which would have helped him with the P2 battle with Charles Leclerc in the drivers' championship), however, Verstappen denied it.

Since that event, there has been a rage among fans and spectators, and Perez too made some comments on Verstappen during the post-race interview:

"I'm definitely surprised with that, you know, especially, with all what I have done for him in the past."

The Mexican driver also raged on team radio after crossing the checkered flag:

"Yeah, thank you for that, guys. It shows who he really is."

Sergio Perez feels the situation could have been handled differently

There were a lot of emotions right after the race, however, since it is a thing of the past now, Sergio Perez thinks that the situation could have been handled differently.

Perez said that everyone on the team was in a difficult situation, even himself and Verstappen. He also said that this is a part of learning and the team will learn and do things differently in the future:

"I think we could have handled the situation better. We will obviously learn from it and do things differently in the future. And that’s the way you should be – every team around the paddock is learning."

Sergio Perez claims to have put this entire event behind him and stated that he wants to have a good environment in the team and wants to work with and be able to trust his teammate Verstappen.

Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc fought hard at the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the Ferrari driver just edging out Perez in the end. Leclerc finished P2 at the Yas Marina Circuit, which helped him achieve second place (308 points) over Perez (305 points) in the World Drivers' Championship. Perez will now look forward to coming back strongly next season and fighting for the championship.

