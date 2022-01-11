Sergio Perez claims he would have retired from F1 if not for Red Bull offer

Sergio Perez had one of the most impressive seasons of his F1 career in the 2020 season with Racing Point, now Aston Martin. Perez demonstrated admirable consistency despite complete uncertainty regarding his future in the sport. Had it not been for the opportunity to join Red Bull for 2021 as a team-mate to Max Verstappen, the Mexican claims that he would most likely have retired from F1 altogether.

In TAG Heuer’s ‘The Edge’ podcast, Perez revealed how he would have dealt with not having a seat for 2021:

“And you cannot forget the fact that last year, I didn’t have a drive. I would probably have ended my career in Formula 1 if Red Bull didn’t give me the opportunity.”

In September 2020, it was announced that Sebastian Vettel would be joining Aston Martin, putting Perez out of a seat. It was a given that Lance Stroll would continue to drive for his father's team alongside the four-time world champion.

Only a week after the finale in Abu Dhabi, it was announced that Perez would be joining the Austrian team. His future in F1 was finally secured for 2021, a relief to all Checo fans.

The 31-year-old had a solid year with Racing Point in 2020 with 12 consecutive points finishes. A glorious maiden race win from last at the Sakhir Grand Prix was the icing on the cake, proving him to be a class apart.

After a phenomenal win and an emotional podium, it would have been a real shame to have Checo, as he's commonly referred to, put an end to his F1 career.

Winning his home Grand Prix biggest dream for Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez had a rocky start to his first season with Red Bull but went on to make the team proud when they needed him most. His efforts especially mattered when it came to supporting Max Verstappen to eventually go on to win the latter's first world championship.

Apart from a win early on in Baku, Checo's podium in Mexico was unquestionably one of the greatest highlights of his season. While the Red Bull driver was pleased to become the first Mexican to take the podium at his home Grand Prix, the ultimate goal for him would be to someday take the win in front of his home fans.

Perez spoke of his wish, saying:

“Just to have all my fans, my crowd, my family, all of the people that have been with me since day one, Carlos Slim, the main supporter of my career since day one, gave me the trophy so it was very unique and a very special moment for both of us. It was great, but it is not enough. I want to win my home Grand Prix one day.”

Red Bull will continue with the same driver line-up for 2022, allowing both drivers to chase their dreams for another year.

