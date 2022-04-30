"Nowhere does it say I have to stay behind Max" - Sergio Perez does not consider himself 'second' at Red Bull

Sergio Perez doesn’t believe he is “second” behind teammate Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Revealing that he hasn’t been asked to play second fiddle in his contract, the Mexican feels the team is equally as supportive of him as it is towards the Dutchman. Speaking to Soymotor, Perez said:

“Red Bull gives me the opportunity to fight for the Championship, nowhere does it say that I have to be behind Max [Verstappen]. If he has won, it is because he has been stronger on the track. I feel that I have the opportunity to be world champion with Red Bull. It would be disrespectful to me and my career to be in Formula 1 knowing that I aspire to nothing.”

In the past, Red Bull have made it no secret that Max Verstappen alone represents their future in F1. While they have thrown an enormous amount of support behind the Dutchman, they have also never actively prevented his teammates from challenging him.

And given that the 2022 regulations have provided a reset, this year’s Red Bull is not highly developed to suit Verstappen’s driving style. Hence, Sergio Perez is more comfortable with the RB18 compared to his predecessors on the team. Consequently, he has been far more competitive than, and often ahead of, Verstappen.

Sergio Perez willing to help Max Verstappen in title battle once again if needed

Sergio Perez says he is willing to aid teammate Max Verstappen in his title battle against Ferrari this season, as he did the previous season.

Perez also feels that Verstappen would return the favor if it was him that was battling for the championship. Speaking to Soymotor, he said:

“I did it in Abu Dhabi and if it has to be done again, I will do it. If I am not in a position to fight for the Championship and they ask me to help, I will do it. We are all here for this and I think it is common sense. If Red Bull were to ask me to give in when I had options to fight for the Championship, we would have problems. If it is not like that and only he can fight, I will do it or vice versa.”

Sergio Perez was oftentimes crucial in Max Verstappen’s championship campaign last season and often presented himself as a formidable obstacle to the Dutchman’s title rival Lewis Hamilton.

In the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Perez’s defensive moves against Hamilton helped Verstappen make up valuable ground, potentially contributing to his victory late in the race.

