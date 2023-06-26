Sergio Perez to drive Red Bull F1’s RB7 in Madrid showrun 

Red Bull will host the Red Bull Showrun Community of Madrid on July 15, 2023, with none other than the official F1 driver, Sergio Pérez, driving one of Red Bull Racing's prototypes RB7 around the streets of Madrid as one of the main attractions.

RB7 won 12 of the 19 Grands Prix in 2011 when the car won the title by Sebastian Vettel. The RB7 was known as "Kinky Kylie" by the German.

From the Puerta de Alcalá to the Metrópolis Building, the Red Bull Madrid Showrun circuit will follow Alcalá Street in a T-shape. It will also pass along Paseo de la Castellana between Cibeles and Colón.

Sergio Perez would be pulling off many donuts on the streets of Madrid that will remain etched on the streets long enough for anyone to forget the Red Bull Showrun Community of Madrid.

The Red Bull Showrun is open to the public for free. If someone does not have time to sit in the front row, the entire event is displayed on multiple sizable screens. To give fans a closer look at the F1 car, show cars from the Red Bull team will also be on display in various locations throughout Madrid.

Sergio Perez and many other personalities will grace the occasion

With Sergio Perez's F1 donuts certainly being the highlight of the program, Spanish Aficianados of other technical sports will witness the 'Drift Brothers'' feats. Last year's Extreme E Champion, Cristina Gutierrez is known to have competed for the Lewis Hamilton Team X44 team and a seasoned participant of the Dakar rally raid will participate in the show. She will be driving her Can-Am combat SUV.

To keep the entertainment amped up, there would be a freestyle rap exhibition of MCs from Red Bull Battala. This is the biggest Spanish hip-hop freestyle competition. Red Bull promises to pump up the performance with plenty of surprises.

Additionally, sources from Red Bull report that RB8, the car Sebastian Vettel used to win the 2012 F1 World Championship title, would be shown at a number of to-be-announced municipalities in Madrid.

Madrid is currently aspiring to make itself a hot destination to host a Grand Prix. The city would be competing with Barcelona for the contention on a street circuit.

Poll : 0 votes