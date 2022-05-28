Sergio Perez feels Monaco is the 'worst track' for modern F1 cars

Sergio Perez feels the Circuit de Monaco is the 'worst track' to drive on with the new generation of F1 cars in 2022.

The Mexican driver has been around the Principality many times with both good and bad moments on the track. His highest point at the venue came back in 2016 when he was able to claim P3 in the race with Force India (now Aston Martin F1).

Having driven different iterations of F1 cars around the streets of Monte Carlo, Sergio Perez weighed in on the combination of the historic circuit and the new cars during the pre-race press conference, where he said:

“I think with this generation of cars, it’s probably the worst track for it, you know, because in the low speed is where we’ve lost the most, compared to last year, for example. But it will be very interesting. I think also, the visibility with these cars in streets courses is quite difficult. And so you might be expecting to see drivers making more mistakes, due to visibility, due to wider cars, wider tyres. Probably the race it will be a bit more difficult to overtake. And through the years, I think that will be the main difference and qualifying will be quite different in that regard.”

Sergio Perez must make peace with his place in Red Bull behind Max Verstappen, feels F1 pundit

Sergio Perez should concede that he is the second driver at Red Bull behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen, according to F1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

Kravitz, who plies his trade for Sky Sports F1, made the comments after Perez had to comply with team orders and let Verstappen through to take his fourth win in six races in 2022.

At the time, Perez admitted he was glad the team secured a one-two finish while also saying he would like to discuss the incident later.

Following the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Kravitz said:

“[Sergio] Perez, they wouldn’t let him pass Max Verstappen to try and get George Russell, and Perez proved that he was able to get George Russell by in fact getting George Russell when Max Verstappen had his spin, so Perez was right on that one. And then Perez is not happy in the end about being treated essentially as a number two driver, but it’s the real world isn’t it Checo? Let’s face it, I think if you don’t realise that that’s your position in this team, then you’re probably the last person on God’s green earth who doesn’t realise that this is your position within the Red Bull team.”

Red Bull defended the decision by saying Perez was unable to comprehend the different strategies implemented by the team. It remains to be seen how the Mexican will react should the situation be repeated in the races to come.

