Sergio Perez finds himself in top 3 of F1 2023 crash damage list behind Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon

According to a compilation by Reddit user basspro23chevy, Sergio Perez ranks third, behind Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, in what they call the 'World Destructors Drivers' Championship'.

Perez has totalled $1.1 million in damages after his crashes in the Monaco GP. He also caused massive damage to his car during the Australia GP qualifying.

Apart from these crashes that cost Red Bull a bounty, the Mexican driver has been plagued with bad performances in two consecutive races, since Monaco GP.

The 2023 season has seen its fair share of accidents and car damages. The mayhem in Melbourne during the 2023 Australian F1 GP stands testament to the huge amounts of loss teams had to deal with.

The Reddit user basspro23chevy compiled the Destructors' Championship list, summing up the approximate costs of the parts damaged by the drivers throughout the season.

Pierre Gasly tops the list, incurring a loss of $1.3 million to Alpine because of his crashes in Australia and Azerbaijan. The French driver is closely followed by Alex Albon from Williams Racing, whose fair share of accidents and crashes cost the team a whopping $1.2 million.

Sergio Perez sustained major damages to his car in Monaco alone during the qualifying. It left a gaping hole in the left side pod with concerns of potential gearbox issues.

On the other end of the table, Mercedes driver George Russell and Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu have maintained a clean track record of zero crashes so far.

Overall cost for teams due to various crashes

Adding up the total losses by the individual drivers, the Reddit user also arrived at the rankings of teams, in what they call the 'World Destructors Constructors' Championship'.

Even after Perez cost Red Bull over a million dollars after Australia and Monaco, the defending champions rank fifth in terms of overall damage.

Having suffered huge losses throughout the season, Alpine tops the chart, followed by Williams and Alpha Tauri.

Though Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko is still vouching for Perez, it is up to the Mexican driver to redeem himself in the Canadian GP. He has been suffering from a bad run in races and needs to make up for the financial losses for the team.

With Sergio Perez known for his expertise in driving on-street circuits, it would be interesting to watch how his season pans out with the addition of new street circuits to the calendar.

