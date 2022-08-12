Sergio Perez feels this is the 'biggest difference' between him and Max Verstappen

Sergio Perez has underlined the differences in the driving style between him and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen this season.

The Mexican's sophomore campaign with Red Bull started off strong with a pole in Jeddah and four podium finishes, including his momentous win in Monaco in the first seven rounds. His win in the Principality was followed by the Austrian team extending his contract until the end of 2024.

It has not been smooth sailing, however, for the 32-year-old since. Perez was once 15-points behind Verstappen and on the precipice of mounting a title challenge. Recent results have seen him fall off and he now trails the defending world champion by 85 points in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Many feel this drop in performance could be down to the RB18 being more suited to Max Verstappen's driving style, but Sergio Perez has admitted that he feels right at home. Speaking in an interview with RacingNews365, he said:

“I think being in my second year with the team, and the change of regulations, it definitely helped me. It was a good improvement. I think I’m more comfortable in the car this season.”

Perez revealed that Verstappen likes the car set up to have more oversteer and a sharper feel overall. He added:

“Sometimes we come very close; on some weekends we are extremely close, and on some others we are not so close. Seeing the way we apply the throttle and the way we brake is the biggest difference between us. [But beyond that] I find it very difficult to compare what’s the difference between drivers in terms of driving styles, because every time it’s different.”

"I'm much more prepared"- Sergio Perez feels more 'confident' in current Red Bull car than last year

Sergio Perez is admittedly much more comfortable with his Red Bull car in his sophomore season with the team.

The Mexican joined Red Bull from Racing Point (now Aston Martin F1) in a dramatic turn of events following the conclusion of the 2020 F1 season. His first year with the Milton Keynes-based team was mainly spent trying to adapt to a new car design and concept.

Sergio Perez claimed five podium finishes and one win, as well as playing a vital role in dueling with Lewis Hamilton to aid Max Verstappen's cause in the 2021 F1 season finale.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the 2022 F1 British GP, Perez said:

“I’m definitely more comfortable with the car than I was last year. For example, it took me a bit longer to adapt to last year’s car. This year I can feel that already from FP1 I can start working on the car instead of working how to exploit the maximum out of the car. So that’s a huge difference over the weekend. When I go into qualifying I’m much more prepared and similarly when I go into the race I think we’ve got a good platform. I’m confident with the car and I know what I have to do with the team to take the most out of it.”

Meanwhile, Red Bull boss Christian Horner feels the Mexican needs a reset over the summer break to return recharged for the 2022 F1 Belgian GP at the end of the month.

