Sergio Perez issued an apology by ESPN reporter after getting blasted on social media

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has received a 'sincere apology' from ESPN reporter Miguel Gonzalez after he blasted the Mexican driver on social media.

Sergio Perez was accused of making Gonzalez's son cry after a meal where the Mexican driver allegedly refused to take a photo with him.

Gonzalez took to Twitter to voice his anger against Perez in a series of now-deleted tweets when he shared the story about his experience. Gonzalez said:

“Thanks to Sergio Perez for ignoring and turning your back on my son when they were leaving the restaurant. Incredulous, I approached you to ask if you could take a picture with him and you denied it saying that you came with your family. This time the tears you provoked were not from emotion."

The ESPN reporter went on to add:

“My child waited for them to finish and leave so as not to be impertinent. What a pity it bothers you when a child asks you for a photo, although you have every right to deny it. By the way, the garbage on the table is collected. Education is also taught and learned as a family.”

However, the move appeared to backfire on Gonzalez as many individuals took the Mexican driver's side, citing that he exercised his right to refuse a fan interaction at his own discretion.

Following a barrage of backlash on social media, he chose to apologize to Sergio Perez. Gonzalez said:

“Today I have to offer a sincere apology to Sergio Perez. I insist that he is within his rights. My reaction was wrong. Sincere apology.”

Miguel González @mg_michel



Disculpa sincera. Hoy me toca ofrecer una sincera disculpa a @SChecoPerez insisto en que él está en todo su derecho. Mi reacción fue equivocada.Disculpa sincera. Hoy me toca ofrecer una sincera disculpa a @SChecoPerez insisto en que él está en todo su derecho. Mi reacción fue equivocada. Disculpa sincera.

This move comes just as Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc took to social media to implore fans to respect his privacy after revealing that his home address in Monaco had been leaked by fans keen to meet him for autographs and photographs.

As F1 reaches new heights of popularity in the modern era thanks to the advent of social media and the popularity of Netflix's Drive to Survive, fans should remember that beneath everything, these drivers are human and are entitled to the same levels of privacy and space as everyone else in the world.

Red Bull's RB19 is well suited to both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, claims Dr. Helmut Marko

Red Bull's new RB19 has been developed to suit both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, according to the team's advisor, Dr. Helmut Marko.

The RB19 appears to be the car to beat in the ongoing 2023 F1 season after claiming a win in each of the three rounds thus far this year. Red Bull also have five podium finishes from a possible six.

Dr. Marko explained that this was down to the team learning from last season and developing a car that could play to the strengths of both their drivers.

In an interview with Sky Sports Germany, the veteran Austrian said:

"We had a car last year that 'Checo' (Sergio Perez) did very well with at the beginning, and after it was developed further, Max (Verstappen) had been happier and happier."

"The difference is Max loves a strong front end, really biting. Checo is a little different. He wants a more docile car. We seem to have found a solution here now that lets both drivers play out their qualities."

Sergio Perez is currently second in the Drivers' World Championship standings with 54 points and is trailing teammate Max Verstappen by 15 points as we approach the first Sprint weekend of the season in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Given that Perez's current deal with Red Bull expires at the end of the season, the Mexican will be keen to make the most of his opportunity for a possible world title charge in 2023 with the RB19.

Poll : 0 votes