Sergio Perez leaves Max Verstappen in splits with his answer for 'Netherlands' National Flower'

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez left his teammate and two-time world champion Max Verstappen in splits after he termed 'w**d' as the national flower of the Netherlands.

F1 is returning from the summer break and will kickstart the second half of the season in Zandvoort, which is the home race of Verstappen. While recording a video in their promotional activities for Red Bull, the duo engaged in a Q&A session where they were asking each other questions while making the Dutch snack Stroopwafel.

But when Max Verstappen quizzed Perez about the national flower of the country, Perez replied:

"W**d."

The response left not only Max Verstappen but the entire room in splits of laughter, as the Mexican made a hilarious remark on the party culture of the country.

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen analyzes his Friday Practice performance in Zandvoort

The Dutch driver stated that there was more performance in the car after he topped the FP1 session but finished behind McLaren's Lando Norris in the FP2 session.

The FP2 session was not a straightforward affair for many as it was riddled with stoppages. As per F1.com, Max Verstappen said:

“Pretty good. Tried some things on the car. I think FP2 was a little bit more difficult. But I think overall FP2 was really difficult to get a clean lap, there were a lot of cars always around. It was fine, but we have a few things that we want to improve, but even on the long runs the car was handling quite well, so overall I think it was quite a good day. It’s just particular corners I was not really happy with the balance, so it’s all about trying to sort that out a little bit more."

"There is always a bit of sand around, but I was, I think, too close to the car ahead, but I still wanted to see if I could break later. As soon as you have the oversteer you don’t want to spin or whatever, so you just go across the gravel trap, but it was all under control. Still feel good. I think the car has a lot of potential to again have a good day tomorrow. Just need to fine-tune a few things and I’m pretty confident that we can be ahead," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Max Verstappen and Red Bull face any competition from the rest of the grid in the all-important qualifying session on Saturday, August 26.