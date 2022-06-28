"I’m much more prepared"- Sergio Perez feels more 'confident' in current Red Bull car than last year

Sergio Perez is admittedly much more comfortable with his Red Bull car in his sophomore season with the team.

The Mexican joined Red Bull from Racing Point (now Aston Martin F1) in a dramatic turn of events following the conclusion of the 2020 F1 season. His first year with the Milton Keynes-based team was mainly spent trying to adapt to a new car design and concept.

Sergio Perez claimed five podium finishes and one win, as well as playing a vital role in dueling with Lewis Hamilton to aid Max Verstappen's cause in the 2021 F1 season finale.

Now, he feels much more at home in the cockpit of his Red Bull RB18. Speaking in an interview in the lead-up to the 2022 F1 British GP, the 32-year-old said:

“I’m definitely more comfortable with the car than I was last year. For example, it took me a bit longer to adapt to last year’s car. This year I can feel that already from FP1 I can start working on the car instead of working how to exploit the maximum out of the car. So that’s a huge difference over the weekend. When I go into qualifying I’m much more prepared and similarly when I go into the race I think we’ve got a good platform. I’m confident with the car and I know what I have to do with the team to take the most out of it.”

"You go from zero to hero in a matter of weeks" - Sergio Perez on the importance of not giving up in F1

Sergio Perez reiterated the importance of being perseverant to try and succeed in F1.

After a sensational victory at the 2022 F1 Monaco GP, where he became the first Mexican to stand to win in the Principality, Perez followed it up by extending his deal with Red Bull until the end of 2024.

Speaking to the media about the celebrations that followed the momentous feat, the Mexican said:

“It was pretty good celebrations. And it was obviously a lot of excitement back home, because it was a great day for my country. You know to achieve the victory in Monaco, it’s something that as a driver you dream off for your entire career and achieving that is definitely very special.”

The 32-year-old also reflected on the unpredictable trajectory his career has taken. From being out of a drive with Racing Point (now Aston Martin F1) heading towards the end of the 2020 season to the present, Perez is now on the precipice of mounting a serious title challenge for the first time in his career.

When asked if this serves as a lesson for him in being tenacious, the Red Bull man said:

“Certainly. Not just for me, I think for everyone, because in this world things change so quickly, literally from one race to the other, you know. You go from hero to zero in a matter of weeks. So, I think it’s just important to keep pushing, keep making the most of your opportunities, and you never know when you’re going to get the right opportunity in your career.”

Heading into the 2022 F1 British GP, Sergio Perez is in P2 in the World Drivers' Championship standings with 129 points after nine rounds of racing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far