It is being reported that former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez could face a fresh challenge from ex-Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher for a seat at the newly formed Cadillac F1 Team for the 2026 season. The Mexican driver has been heavily rumored to make a comeback onto the F1 grid in the new set of regulations with the American team.

Ad

The 35-year-old was sidelined from the sport at the end of the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after the Austrian team decided to cancel his contract and signed Liam Lawson in his stead for the 2025 season. With Cadillac making its debut on the grid as the 11th team in 2026, Sergio Perez had been linked with the American team since the start of the year, as they could rely on his experience.

As per F1 Insider, Perez's chances of returning to the grid could take a serious hit as Valtteri Bottas has potentially signed with Cadillac, and the team could now sign a young driver like Mick Schumacher. Similar to Perez, Schumacher was on the shortlist to make a potential comeback onto the F1 grid with the Cadillac F1 team.

Ad

Trending

The move was put on the back burner for the last couple of weeks as reports emerged that the American team wanted to go with two experienced drivers under the new regulations. While rumors claimed that the ex-Haas driver could join Cadillac as its reserve driver, according to fresh reports, the 26-year-old could have a shot at the full-time race seat.

Sergio Perez reflects on his plans to return to F1

Former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez stated that he would return to the F1 grid only if a team believes in his talents and his experience, which could make the offer attractive for him.

Ad

Speaking with F1.com earlier in the year, the 35-year-old, who has previously raced for McLaren, Sauber, and Racing Point, said:

“If I find a project that motivates me fully to come back, where the team believe in me and where they appreciate my career, my experience and everything I can bring to a team, it would be very attractive to consider it. There are a few very interesting projects out there.

Ad

"I’ve been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. We are talking to a few parties out there. Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I’m only coming back if the project makes sense, and it’s something I can enjoy."

Sergio Perez made his debut at the pinnacle of motorsport in 2011 with Sauber and earned a move to the top team late in his career, where he played a role in Red Bull's two Constructors' titles in 2022 and 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More