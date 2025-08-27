Sergio Perez reveals Max Verstappen’s heartwarming gesture after his Cadillac announcement

Sergio Perez has revealed Max Verstappen's gesture to him following the announcement of his move to the Cadillac team. The Mexican driver was unveiled alongside Valtteri Bottas as the lineup for the American outfit.Perez, who is currently without a seat on the 2025 F1 grid, stated how Verstappen was the first driver to congratulate him following his presentation at the Fisher-based outfit. Speaking during a Cadillac team event in his native Mexico, the former Red Bull Racing driver stated:“Surprised with the amount of drivers I got messaged by. They seem to miss me. I will say the first one was Max [Verstappen] was straight on. Teammate [Pierre] Gasly, Franco [Colapinto], they did send a message, and we have a group where they most time put a message, so it was nice to see that they are happy to see me back.”Both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were teammates for four seasons at the Red Bull team. The pair together clinched two Constructors' titles for the Milton Keynes-based team. During their time together, Verstappen also recorded four Drivers’ championships.Perez and Verstappen have often spoken highly of each other, and it comes as little surprise that the Dutch driver was the first of many to send his congratulatory message to the six-time Grand Prix winner.Max Verstappen is looking forward to fulfilling his promise to Sergio PerezEarlier during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, Max Verstappen revealed that he is yet to fulfil one of his promises to Sergio Perez. The four-time world champion, however detailed that he hopes to see his former teammate soon in the paddock.Verstappen, who spoke to the media ahead of what was Red Bull Racing’s home race, explained how he still needed to give Perez a helmet of his, after the Mexican gave him one of his, with a nice message inscribed on it. Sharing his thoughts with the media, he stated (via Planet F1):“I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing him again soon in the paddock. I still need to give him a helmet of mine – I promised him that, because he gave me one of his with a very nice message on it. I promised him, yeah, hopefully around Mexico, that I can give him mine.”Sergio Perez remains Max Verstappen’s longest-serving teammate at Red Bull Racing. The duo appeared on course to become one of Formula 1’s longest-serving driver pairings when Perez was handed a deal until 2026. However, his dismissal following the conclusion of the 2024 season meant this feat would not be achieved.With Perez now back in F1 with Cadillac, Max Verstappen will be afforded the opportunity to meet his former teammate and friend when they both resume the 2026 F1 season, laced with sweeping regulation changes.