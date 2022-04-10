"We all have been too unlucky" - Sergio Perez rues missed double podium for Red Bull after finishing P2 at 2022 F1 Australian GP

Sergio Perez rued Red Bull's rotten luck this season after securing P2 at the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

The Mexican was the sole Red Bull to finish the race after defending world champion Max Verstappen was forced to retire on account of a reliability issue with his car. The Dutchman looked on course to clinch P2 before his teammate inherited the place.

Speaking to former Red Bull F1 driver Mark Webber in parc fermé after the race, Sergio Perez shared his thoughts on the race, saying:

“The start was a bit tricky. I was defending my position and Lewis [Hamilton] overtook me on the inside. He braked very late, had a really good (entry into) Turn 1 and after that, it was about getting him.”

The Mexican, known for his good tire management, was critical of his first stint with the yellow-walled medium compound. Perez added, saying:

“My first stint was very poor. In terms of degradation, we struggled quite a lot. Then on the hard (tires), with the Safety Car, we were a bit unlucky there, we lost two positions which we recovered later. It’s a good result but unfortunately, we lost Max [Verstappen]. It would have been great to have a double podium for the team. They are looking forward (to it). We’ve been a bit too unlucky in the first few races.”

Perez is now the leading Red Bull in the World Drivers' Championship with 30 points from three races so far.

"Very hard race but very fair" – Sergio Perez praises Lewis Hamilton after 2022 F1 Australian GP duel

Sergio Perez found time to praise Lewis Hamilton after the two drivers dueled for supremacy during the 2022 F1 Australian GP.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with Mark Webber, Perez recounted his entertaining on-track battle with Lewis Hamilton, saying:

“Always with Lewis [Hamilton], it’s very entertaining. Very hard racer but very fair. Yeah, we always have good fun together.”

Perez and Hamilton have had a few notable run-ins since the Mexican joined Red Bull. Most famously, Perez defended against the Briton during the fateful 2021 Abu Dhabi GP which saw Max Verstappen win his maiden world title.

The 32-year-old will now shift his focus to the next race of the season, the Emilia Romagna GP, which will be held at Imola.

