Sergio Perez urges Spanish people to “enjoy the great moment” watching Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz racing together in F1

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has urged the people of Spain to enjoy the fact that two Spanish drivers, Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, currently share the grid and are racing against each other.

Perez recently drove the RB7 at the Red Bull Showrun in Madrid, wooing fans with donuts and slides.

The Hispanic pair of Perez and Fernando Alonso are doing exceptionally well in the 2023 championship, with the Mexican in P2 and the Spaniard in P3. Alonso's resurgence with Aston Martin has been nothing short of spectacular, having finished on the podium multiple times this year.

Perez hopes that the people of Spain stop for a minute and appreciate the two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who currently drive for Ferrari and Aston Martin respectively.

Speaking at the Red Bull Showrun in Madrid, Sergio Perez said:

"Fernando is a big surprise this year, they have made a big step, but also McLaren in the last race. Everything is much closer with these rules. And Carlos is a great pilot, Fernando too."

He continued:

"There is no reason to compare them. Spain should take advantage of and enjoy the great moment it is having because it may not be repeated in the history of Spanish motorsports."

Red Bull boss not worried about Sergio Perez’s qualifying woes

"The last qualifying sessions have been difficult, but how you end the year is what matters.



"My focus is to maintain a good season. I'm not second in the standings by a miracle. It's because I have won races."



Red Bull team boss Christian Horner claims he is not worried about Sergio Perez's lack of qualifying form at the moment, claiming the Mexican just needs to find his rhythm in coming races.

Perez has failed to reach Q3 in his five previous races, with Q1 exits on occasion. Horner has expressed faith that the Red Bull driver will have a much stronger qualifying come Hungary next weekend, putting him in a much better chance in the main race on Sunday.

Sergio Perez is currently 99 points behind his teammate and championship leader Max Verstappen, who is en route to winning yet another title in the sport.

Speaking about Sergio Perez's qualifying woes, Horner told Formula1.com:

“He just needs to break it now. He’ll do it in Budapest, I’m confident. I think it’s just one of those things. As in sport, all sport, 90% of it is in the head and I think he just needs a good run, and he’ll find his momentum again.”

With the Mexican now feeling the pressure of performance, it will be interesting to watch his stint in Hungary next weekend.