Sergio Perez welcomes baby boy to his family with wife Carola Martinez

Sergio Perez has welcomed baby boy Emilio to his family with his wife Carola Martinez ahead of the 2022 Spanish GP. The Mexican driver is now the father of three children, with his wife making the formal announcement on her Instagram page.

The 2022 season has been Perez's best start to an F1 season, having scored his first pole position in the sport after more than 200 Grand Prix starts. Now, the year is getting even better for the Red Bull driver with the addition of another child to his family. The Mexican's two other children, Carlota Perez Martinez and Sergio Perez Jr., were born in 2019 and 2017 respectively.

The Mexican is currently third in the drivers' standings with 66 points, with his teammate and 2021 world champion, Max Verstappen, leading him by 19 points. Perez looks very comfortable in the team's 2022 challenger, giving him his first real shot at the title. The former Force India driver nearly managed to chase down Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Miami, but lost out due to a power-output issue in his Red Bull RB18. Despite the loss of power, the driver came considerably close to pipping the Spaniard, but a misjudged dive ruined his chances late in the race.

Sergio Perez frustrated with Red Bull's reliability issues

The atmosphere in the stands was great. Its a demanding circuit so Im focused 120 % in tomorrow’s qualy. Very happy to finally be driving here in Miami.The atmosphere in the stands was great. Its a demanding circuit so Im focused 120 % in tomorrow’s qualy. #MiamiGP Very happy to finally be driving here in Miami. The atmosphere in the stands was great. Its a demanding circuit so Im focused 120 % in tomorrow’s qualy. #MiamiGP https://t.co/dioQDxjS9b

Sergio Perez missed out on what should have been an easy podium at the 2022 Miami GP as a result of engine issues. Convinced that it could have been a second consecutive 1-2 finish for Red Bull at the Miami International Autodrome, the Mexican admitted his frustrations with the car's issues.

Perez expressed his frustration to the media, saying:

“I think we lost another 1-2 today, to be honest. I think we had tremendous pace in the car, I was pushing Carlos [Sainz], I was looking after the tires in the first stint and then this unfortunate issue with the engine. I don’t think we know [what the issue was] yet but I was losing a lot of lap-time on the straight, it was down a lot - the engine. It is very frustrating that these things keep happening. On the other hand, on a bad day I managed to finish fourth, which is good.”

Red Bull have looked mighty strong in 2022 but have suffered with reliability issues since the start of the season. Max Verstappen is currently on a streak of winning every race he has finished in 2022, giving fans hope of a second world championship win from the Dutchman. With the 2022 F1 Spanish GP to be the site for major upgrades from all teams, only time will tell if Perez and team are able to stay on top and battle the likes of Ferrari and Mercedes.

