"A one-two is the logical consequence" - Red Bull always knew it could catch up to Ferrari despite disappointing start to the 2022 F1 season

Red Bull's sensational one-two finish at the 2022 F1 Imola GP was 'the logical consequence' after the team and drivers found their footing with the RB18, as per Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is an advisor to the Milton Keynes-based team and is also helming their world-class junior driver program.

During an interview carried by F1Insider in Germany, the veteran Austrian was asked if the team's one-two finish at Imola was the sign of a power shift on the grid. Marko said:

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say we’re a power yet. But we already had the fastest man last year with Max [Verstappen], and now [Sergio] Perez is also fitting in better and better with the team, understanding the car better. Then a one-two is the logical consequence at some point.”

Red Bull were the commanding force throughout the weekend in Imola, picking up the maximum points haul possible bar one in the Sprint and Feature race combined. This combined with Ferrari's failings on their home soil helped Christian Horner and Co. claw back some of the lead built by the Scuderia in the Constructors' World Championship.

"We have to develop within the restrictions" - Red Bull on the impact of F1's cost cap on producing new upgrades

Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer Adrian Newey stressed the impact F1's cost cap has on developing new parts and upgrades as the 2022 season progresses.

In an aim to make F1 a more level playing field, a $140 million budget cap has been put in place and all teams have to adhere to it.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Newey elaborated on the subject, saying:

“Development for sure is important but the other important factor this year is the cost cap. It means we have to develop within the restrictions, so perhaps we’re making choices where things we might have introduced before, we wait for a bit longer and try to build up a bit of a package before we introduce it, because we can’t afford to do what we used to do last year or years gone by where there would be something every race.”

Newey and his team will need to keep the updates rolling after reports emerged that Ferrari plans to bring an updated wing to the 2022 F1 Miami GP.

