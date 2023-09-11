“She is a beauty, I'm in love already”: Ferrari F1 fans react to Charles Leclerc driving his $402,050 new car

Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was spotted driving his newly purchased $402,050 Ferrari on the streets of Paul Richard.

It was rumoured for months that Leclerc might be ditching his Ferrari 488 Pista Spider for a new car. Those seem to have been realized now as some fans spotted him in a brand-new Ferrari Purosangue with an estimated price of around $402,050.

Fans were quick to share the video online, which received a variety of reactions.

Most of the fans were happy that Charles Leclerc finally bought a car with an extra seat for his friend, Antoine Truchet, who is often seen with Leclerc. Truchet is Leclerc's photographer and captures YouTube videos for his YouTube account. He is often seen following Leclerc on his bicycle.

But fans miss his Pista Spider and expressed how much they do so.

The Ferrari Purosangue is yet to be customized by Leclerc. His previous ride, Ferrari 488 Pista Spider was customized by the F1 star.

Over stunning black paint, the Pista Spider has a stripe with the Monaco flag on it. Leclerc also had the option to select the components and accessories for the car through Ferrari's custom program. He was often seen driving the Ferrari around Monaco and to a few European races as well.

Charles Leclerc opens up about his contract expectations with Ferrari

Italy F1 GP Auto Racing

When Charles Leclerc intends to begin negotiations with Ferrari about a new Formula 1 contract, he has specified a time frame and what his expectations are.

Despite rumors that he would consider leaving Ferrari after failing to secure a World Championship last year, Leclerc has remained unwavering in his desire to stay with Ferrari. Contract negotiations are expected to begin soon.

"On my side, we are in quite a difficult situation [with the car] at the moment, and the priority is to first focus on the job we've got to do with the car because we are quite far off Red Bull, but then I am sure that at the end of the season, we will start the talks," he said (via Scuderiafans.com).

Charles Leclerc signed a five-year contract that will expire at the end of the 2024 season after a strong debut season with the team in 2019 alongside Sebastian Vettel.