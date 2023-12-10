“She kinda slayed with that”: Kelly Piquet wins the internet as F1 fans chuckle after she credited Max Verstappen for her ‘arm accessory’ 

The FIA Gala marked the end of the 2023 F1 season, with Kelly Piquet and her boyfriend Max Verstappen gracing the red carpet before the Red Bull driver was officially crowned the driver's champion.

The 2023 end-of-season FIA Prize Giving Ceremony was held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The event was filled with the glitz and glamour of the F1 world as the celebrity drivers and their partners were out on the red carpet. This year, too, Verstappen and his girlfriend were the center of attention.

Kelly Piquet showed up in an elegant dress by Elie Saab, with her boyfriend dressed up in a snazzy suit. Piquet posted the details of her red carpet attire, as she cheekily credited Verstappen as an arm accessory.

The caption on her Instagram story read:

"Dress by @eliesaabworld (2006 archives), Hair & Makeup @magdalenaloza, Arm accessory @maxverstappen1"

Kelly Piquet's subtle troll on the three-time reigning F1 champion was well-appreciated by the internet audience, as they expressed their approval of the caption.

One user on X wrote:

"She kinda slayed with that"

Here are a few other reactions:

Max Verstappen collected his third F1 driver's championship trophy later in the evening. He reflected on the record-breaking year and admitted he will miss the RB19.

He said (via F1.com):

“I think it did hit me a little bit more once I was standing on the podium in Abu Dhabi, you realise the season is over, you don’t get to drive this car anymore, unfortunately."

He added:

“It’s been incredible. It’s been great fun as well to work with everyone. We all want to win, we want to do the best we can, but when you’re travelling around so much all over the world you want to also do it with a great group of people, and we definitely have that at Red Bull.”

The Red Bull ace hopes to continue the momentum into 2024.

Max Verstappen cherishes spending time with Kelly Piquet's daughter

Max Verstappen is currently in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, since 2020. Piquet shares a four-year-old daughter, Penelope, with ex-Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Max Verstappen attributed his success to a happy home life. Verstappen admits he has bonded well with Piquet's daughter and cherishes spending time with her when at home in Monaco.

He said:

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. But I see her everyday when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has."

Earlier this year, Penelope Kvyat made frequent appearances on Max Verstappen's streams on Twitch. The wholesome interaction between the two won the hearts of fans around the globe.