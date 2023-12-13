“She loves him so much” - Max Verstappen melts hearts of F1 fans after an adorable exchange with Penelope Kvyat surfaces online

Since Max Verstappen is currently dating Kelly Piquet, he is frequently seen with Penelope - Kelly and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat's daughter. Penelope shares a great relationship with the Dutchman and seldom appears in Verstappen's live streams when he is racing with his eSports team, Redline.

Recently, a clip surfaced of how Penelope was not willing to take a bath and kept hugging Verstappen when he was live-streaming with his team for a virtual race. In the video, Penelope kept coming back to Verstappen, crying and hugging him. The Red Bull driver kept urging her to go take a bath, but she kept refusing.

In the midst of all this, one of the Redline team members started playing the 'Super Max' song on the stream, at which point Verstappen hilariously facepalmed due to all the chaos.

Soon after the clip surfaced on social media platform X, thousands of fans reacted to it. Since it was an adorable video of Penelope hugging Verstappen and resisting taking a bath, it melted many hearts.

Here are a few reactions from F1 fans:

"She loves him so much," one fan commented.

Several fans also joked about the 'Super Max' song started playing out of nowhere, which made the video even more chaotic and funny.

"That timing of max max super is so wrong," another fan wrote.

Max Verstappen on his relationship with Kelly Piquet's daughter

Max Verstappen recently spoke about his relationship with his partner Kelly Piquet's daughter, Penelope.

The three-time world champion stated that he has a great relationship with Penelope, even though his intention is not to be a father figure in her life. The Dutchman also emphasized how important it is for Penelope to have a good bond with her "own" father Daniil Kvyat.

“I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute,” Verstappen told Time.

As mentioned earlier, Penelope is Kelly Piquet's and former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat's daughter. In 2020, the duo separated after which Kelly grew closer to Verstappen.