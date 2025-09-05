Shocking data shows Yuki Tsunoda in his Red Bull was slower than an F3 car in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza

If things appear to be going bad for Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull, data from his outing at the Italian Grand Prix appears to be making them even worse. The 25-year-old was shown to be slower than a Formula 3 car during his run at the Monza circuit.Tsunoda, who has largely endured a torrid stint since his move to the Red Bull Racing outfit ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix earlier in the season, saw his top speed at the iconic ‘Temple of Speed’ fall below that of F3 driver Brando Badoer. According to data (via F1BigData on X) comparing the top speed of the Red Bull car and that of the Prema Racing driver, the Japanese driver was well behind him in the comparison of their speed along the straights in Monza.This data largely shines the spotlight on what the underlying problem of the RB21 challenger could be. Yuki Tsunoda could only muster up a 14 and a ninth place finish during both practice sessions at the Monza circuit.The lead up to the race weekend in Italy witnessed Tsunoda end his seven-race pointless streak, as he clinched a ninth-place finish last time out at the Dutch Grand Prix.Laurent Mekies speaks on Yuki Tsunoda’s continuity at Red BullEarlier, Laurent Mekies weighed in on Yuki Tsunoda’s continuity with the Red Bull Racing outfit. The 48-year-old stressed how the team would not rush into deciding on its driver lineup.The Red Bull team principal, who spoke to the media ahead of the commencement of the Free practice session of the Italian Grand Prix, largely opted for a much tight-lipped response when quizzed about what could become of the future of the former Racing Bulls driver.&quot;We made it very clear, very public, that we have time with our driver decision. We have enough drivers between the driver programmes to cover quite a few scenarios for next year, and we don’t have real reasons to rush into decisions.”&quot;Yuki has been making a good step in the last three races. We all want more, but he’s doing a good job. He was, for the first time, back in the points after seven races in Zandvoort. He was close enough to Max in Budapest and had his best qualifying with the team in Spa. So he’s on a positive trend.&quot;Yuki Tsunoda is currently under a contract that runs out at the conclusion of the 2025 campaign. The Japanese driver, however, appears to be nearing an exit from the Milton Keynes outfit, judging by the rumours that have continued to herald the F1 paddock.Whether Tsunoda will be driving alongside Max Verstappen for the Austrian team come the start of the 2026 season is one situation that would become clearer with the passing of time.