SHOCKING! German F1 veteran emerges frontrunner to replace Mick Schumacher at Haas for 2023

In what could only be described as F1's silly season at its best, Mick Schumacher is set to be replaced at Haas by veteran Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.

According to Motorsport.com, Haas boss Guenther Steiner has said that Hulkenberg is one of the candidates the team is considering.

#F1 #ItalianGP The latest news about Nico Hulkenberg entering the frame for a seat at Haas next year may fit with the rumours yesterday surrounding F2 champion Felipe Drugovich potentially having a reserve driver role at Aston Martin.

The report revealed that two of the candidates that are on the shortlist for Schumacher's replacement are Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Haas are looking at Giovinazzi more for testing duties than races because of his testing prowess that has helped Ferrari multiple times. Meanwhile, they are looking at Hulkenberg as a serious contender for the race seat, especially after his impressive two-race short stint with Aston Martin at the start of the season.

The report reads:

"Another candidate is Nico Hulkenberg . The German, who was active as a permanent driver in Formula 1 between until 2019 and replaced Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in the first two races this year, has already been associated with Alpine."

It continued:

"Now he also seems to be on Steiner's list, although the flamboyant team boss tells Motorsport.com that this list is quite large. “Everyone with a super license is on it. He is a candidate because he is licensed like everyone else. He drove in Formula 1.”

Guenther Steiner also clarified that Ferrari can only advise in the choice of the driver, they cannot intervene with the decision Haas makes. Steiner said:

“People think too deeply about it. It was more that Ferrari asked us to have their reserve driver make meters. We weren't testing it to draw any conclusions. He did very, very well. He had never driven a 2022 car before, but he was right on it. It's good to see that the car is good, because if someone who hasn't driven for a year can drive these times, the car can't be that bad."

All these developments are coming at a time when Schumacher has been dominating his teammate Kevin Magnussen. It makes one question why Haas would replace the faster driver in the team, but then only speed does not determine if you get a seat in an F1 team.

Mick Schumacher reflects on strong performance at Monza

Mick Schumacher put on a strong display at the Italian GP in Monza and was in contention to score some points when the safety car put paid to his hopes.

The Haas driver's charge was stopped, as the race got neutralized and eventually finished P12. Reflecting on the race, Schumacher said he was very happy with how everything panned out as he did not have much running throughout the weekend.

The German said:

Mick Schumacher @SchumacherMick #MSC47 We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend We gave it everything and got close to points. It‘s so impressive to feel the emotions of the crowd driving around in Monza! Thank you everyone for a special weekend 🙏 #MSC47 https://t.co/zwbeLxFoPx

"Considering I haven't really driven much this weekend and had a difficult qualifying, to then actually be close to the points - I think mentally already being in the points - it was a strong recovery. The Williams was super quick on the straights, even pulling away in the DRS so I had to get the move done somehow, and it was a decent one."

Schumacher continued:

"Overall, we're really happy about the performance we've shown, and we really were on a good course, as everybody else was struggling on their tyres, and we were on a very good tyre."

Schumacher should have a better opportunity to score points at Singapore where he will race for the first time in his career.

