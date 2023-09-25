Shocking video of Spanish F1 broadcasters joking about Michael Schumacher's medical condition surfaces

Recently, an appalling clip of several Spanish journalists joking about Michael Schumacher's medical condition surfaced on various social media platforms. It was broadcasted on DAZN Espana and was seen by many.

During a debrief about F1, Pedro de la Rosa stated something about how Andrian Newey should be trembling with fear since Antonio Lobato is coming. Although it was not clear what was this in reference to, several laughed at the line.

"Let Adrian Newey tremble because Antonio Lobato is coming," Pedro stated.

Right after that, Antonio Lobato stated how Michael Schumacher should also be trembling, but then immediately added how he "cannot tremble".

"Let Michael tremble, well Michael, no, he cannot tremble," Lobato said.

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa, F1 journalist Antonio Lobato, and former F1 team engineer Toni Cuquerella, and another DAZN reporter were all joking around while mentioning Schumacher's condition that he cannot even move. The behavior of the renowned journalists was quite horrible to witness since the seven-time world champion has been struggling with a critical brain injury for several years.

As of now, Michael Schumacher is in a vegetative state and cannot respond or move much. However, there has not been much news about the legendary F1 driver since his family and close ones have not disclosed details about him and simply want him to live the remainder of his life in peace.

Former F1 mechanic recalls Michael Schumacher's first test drive

Former F1 mechanic for Jordan GP and current Aston Martin sporting director Any Stevenson recently showered praise on Michael Schumacher's talent. When the German was tested by Jordan GP around Silverstone track in 1991, the team instantly recognized the finesse and control he had over an F1 car.

Stevenson said In a recent interview with Bild:

“His level of professionalism was already beyond anything we had experienced with other drivers. From the moment Michael sat in the car, he knew immediately what he wanted. He was totally hands-on, wanted to be involved and help with everything.”

A former F1 mechanic added:

"After two or three laps [at Silverstone], he was already faster than anything we had achieved before. He was hitting lap times after lap times. I distinctly remember saying to a friend after the test session, ‘We’ve just tested a future world champion.’ It was completely obvious. He made the car dance through the chicanes.”

Of course, Schumacher went on to win seven world championships - one with Benetton and six with Ferrari - cementing him in the history books as one of the best F1 drivers of all time.