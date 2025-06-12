"Should have started looking elsewhere after 22": Fans react to reports of Charles Leclerc losing confidence in Ferrari

Charles Leclerc has been regarded as Ferrari's "golden boy" since joining the team in 2019. However, reports circulating in the paddock that the Monegasque is losing faith in the Maranello-based squad to fight for titles led to a host of reactions by fans in the F1 community.

The 27-year-old was a junior Ferrari Academy driver and was brought onto the F1 grid with Alfa Romeo (now Sauber) in 2018. He impressed the Italian giant and soon replaced an outgoing Kimi Raikkonnen.

In his first year with the team, Leclerc won two races. His first race win came at the Belgian Grand Prix, and he repeated this feat at Ferrari's home race in Italy at the next race weekend. This soon made him the star driver at the Maranello-based squad.

He then aimed to take on the championship fight in 2022 as the Prancing Horses had seemingly created a car worthy of fighting for the title after several years. However, Red Bull soon overtook them, and their reliability concerns brought the Monegasque's title hopes down to earth.

Since then, Leclerc has claimed three race victories but has not been a championship contender. With the Italian manufacturer again trailing its rivals, the 27-year-old's love for Ferrari has seemingly cooled as reports circulated the paddock regarding his intentions of leaving the squad.

Subsequently, fans shared their take on how Charles Leclerc should have left the Italian squad way earlier:

"Should have started looking elsewhere after 22."

"They made CHARLES LECLERC lose faith in Ferrari before GTA 6," one fan wrote.

"He needs to leave Ferrari if he has genuine hopes of winning a world title," another fan wrote.

On the other hand, some said how Leclerc suits the Scuderia red, and he would never leave the team:

"Leclerc is never leaving Ferrari," one netizen wrote

"Doubt it, he’s a ride or die with Ferrari," another netizen wrote.

"Don’t see him leaving Ferrari, would look so strange tbh," a third netizen shared.

Leclerc's last win came at the United States Grand Prix last year in Austin.

Charles Leclerc does not envision Ferrari beating McLaren anytime soon

Charles Leclerc at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz's victory at the Mexican GP was the last time a Ferrari driver stood on top of the F1 podium. With the scarlet duo having started the 2025 season on the back foot and barely managing to score podiums, a dawning reality needs to be accepted by Charles Leclerc.

Moreover, the eight-time race winner is aware of Ferrari's status in the pecking order. He acknowledged McLaren was the superior team in 2025 after battling with the Papaya duo toe-to-toe last year.

"On paper, it is going to be a tough one to go and beat McLaren in a year like this, where they've been dominant for the first part of the season, it will be very tough, but I will give everything until the end... But we cannot afford to lose too many races," Leclerc said.

Leclerc sits fifth in the drivers' standings, having amassed 94 points in the nine Grand Prix held this season.

