"Siete i numeri 1": Charles Leclerc shares an image with the famed 'Tifosi' after winning the F1 Italian GP

Charles Leclerc is probably one of the happiest men on the planet after claiming the 2024 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. Regarded as Ferrari's home track, the Monegasque driver produced an excellent drive to give the Tifosi a day to remember. After completing his quest at the Temple of Speed, he decided to show it off with a remarkable selfie!

Thanks to a brilliant strategy by Ferrari, Leclerc managed to pull off an upset at Monza as he snatched the victory from the McLaren duo. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri started the race on the front row and were the favorites to win in Italy. However, one less pit stop turned everything around for Leclerc.

While Norris and Piastri went for double pit stops, Leclerc finished his race with one and came home 2.6 seconds ahead of Piastri. The victory proved to be a much-needed impetus for the Prancing Horse, who had struggled to find pace in the last few races.

Celebrating the win, the Monegasque driver shared a selfie from the podium on X with incredible Tifosi in the background. He captioned it,

"Siete i numeri 1"

Notably, this was Leclerc's seventh F1 Grand Prix victory, and his second at Monza. The Italian GP victory also marked the 26-year-old's second win of the 2024 season after he claimed his first in Monaco, his home Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc shares his heartfelt thoughts following Italian GP win

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme [Source: Getty Images]

Charles Leclerc opened up after winning the Italian Grand Prix. The Prancing Horse star was full of emotions upon his win, and it was reflected in his post-race interview.

"It's an incredible feeling, actually I thought that the first time would feel like this and the second time wouldn't feel as special," he said.

"But my god, the emotions in the last few laps. Monaco and Monza are the two races I want to win every year, and I've managed to win them this year. It is so, so special. The tifosi were incredible, mamma mia!"

Thanks to the victory, Ferrari has trimmed its gap to the top two Red Bull and McLaren. Ferrari is in P3 in the constructors' championship with 407 points, compared to Red Bull's 446 and McLaren's 438. In the drivers' championship, Charles Leclerc has 217 points after 16 races and stands strong in P3.

